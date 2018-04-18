Taste of the Town readers locate knishes in Las Vegas

Good news for Bill Chavera: His fellow Taste of the Town readers say he still can get knishes in Southern Nevada.

Two golden knishes. (Getty Images)

Good news for Bill Chavera: His fellow Taste of the Town readers say he still can get knishes in Southern Nevada. Paul Gary emailed that square ones are available at Costco at 791 Marks St. in Henderson, and Ann Brown found them at Bagelmania at 855 E. Twain Ave. and in The Kosher Experience at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd.

For J.J. Sharbaugh, Brown said calamari and flounder are available at Sprouts Farmers Market.

For Sara Shulman Fraga, who’s looking for sour pickles, Mary Lou Villalovos reported finding them on Amazon.

More reader requests

Billy Duke is looking for Meadow Gold small-curd cottage cheese, which he used to get at Walmart.

Paul Honsvall is looking for Pearson’s Nut Goodie candy bar — not the salted nut roll.

Penny Reese is looking for bran muffins similar to those she used to get at Glazier’s, which she said were moist, with plump, juicy raisins.

Betty Davis is looking for good Italian sausage, which she used to get at Montesano’s.

Mark Greenberg and his wife are looking for a restaurant that serves Chinese roast pork or Chinese barbecued pork on garlic bread.

Therese Ainsworth is looking for a local source for Farmer John whole or half hams — not spiral-sliced.

And Virginia Schneider is looking for frog legs, which she used to get at Ping Pang Pong at the Gold Coast, plus Bohemian bread and extra-sour rolls.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.