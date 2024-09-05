104°F
The Golden Tiki serves its 500,000th Mai Tai

The Golden Tiki's 9-year anniversary Mai Tai Glass. (The Golden Tiki)
The Golden Tiki's 9-year anniversary Mai Tai Glass. (The Golden Tiki)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2024 - 2:21 pm
 

After nine years in operation, The Golden Tiki has finally served its 500,000th Mai Tai.

The bar, located in the heart of Chinatown at 3939 Spring Mountain Road, hit the boozy milestone on Saturday, thanks to longtime bar regular Perry Hitechew.

The sale came after the end of the bar’s anniversary week, which concluded Friday.

Hitechew received a special The Golden Tiki 500k Mai Tai glass and a commemorative T-shirt, the bar said in a news release. He will also soon receive a special shrunken head at a later date — an honor that has only been awarded to Mike Love of the Beach Boys, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and a handful of other Las Vegas headliners and performers.

“We couldn’t control who would win, but it couldn’t have gone to a better person,” General Manager Cesilia Berumen said in a statement. “Perry has been a fan and frequent guest since the early days, and we’re excited that he’s now officially part of The Golden Tiki story.”

The Golden Tiki opened in August 2015 and has been named as one of the Top 5 Tiki Bars In The Country by the Food Network and one of the Ten Best Nightlife Destinations in Las Vegas by USA Today, according to the bar.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

