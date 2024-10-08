These 10 Vegas restaurants together grossed almost $200M in 2023
Spendy steakhouses are among the group, but so are a brunch destination, coffee shops, high-end Latin and a Mexico-inspired party place.
Never underestimate the power of a seat on the Las Vegas Strip.
Alexxa’s in Paris Las Vegas, which offers some of the best street-side dining on the boulevard, was the highest-grossing independent restaurant in the city in 2023, according to Restaurant Business, a leading trade publication that recently released its ranking of the top 100 independents in the U.S. by sales for 2023.
Alexxa’s, where potent mega-cocktails play a starring role, brought in $28.8 million in food and drink sales, with an $80 check average and about 600,000 meals served. The restaurant ranked No. 9 on the list, which was topped by Joe’s Stone Crab of Miami Beach with almost $45.3 million in sales.
The 10 Vegas restaurants (all but one on the Strip) in the top 100 together racked up nearly $200 million in sales for 2023. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés in Sahara Las Vegas, home of hanging suckling pigs and hulking dry-aged beef, had the highest check average, at $156.
But pricey chops weren’t the only way for a Vegas restaurant to appear on the list. Cafe Americano in Paris, at No. 49, managed to achieve almost $19 million in sales on a modest check average of $28. Another Cafe Americano, the one at Caesars Palace, served the most meals — about 768,000 — among Vegas spots.
Brunch, steaks, Latin food
Here are the full entries for the Vegas restaurants in the top 100, shown by rank, name, sales, check average and meals served. Items with an asterisk are Restaurant News estimates.
9. Alexxa’s in Paris Las Vegas, $28,800,000, $80 • 600,435.
16. Cafe Americano in Caesars Palace • $26,100,838 • $32 • 767,853.
17. Top of the World at The Strat • $26,059,250 • $125 • 200,000.
31. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés in Sahara Las Vegas • $22,671,698* • $156* • 210,000.
49. Cafe Americano in Paris Las Vegas • $18,946,124 • $28 • 661,611.
54. Barry’s Downtown Prime in Circa • $18,000,000 • $140 • 240,900.
57. Delmonico Steakhouse in The Venetian • $17,121,354* • $137* • 135,231.
69. Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas • $14,692,417* • $154* • 163,628.
79. Chica in The Venetian • $13,147,642 • $104 • 74,730.
81. Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops • $12,858,269* • $55* • 230,000.
Of note, only three restaurants on the top-grossing list made the Las Vegas Review-Journal list of top 100 Vegas restaurants for 2023. For the complete Restaurant News rankings, visit here.
