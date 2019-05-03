This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Gen3 Hospitality

New brunch at Elephant Bar

Avocado Supreme Toast — made with cotija cheese, mango, roasted corn, red onion, tomatoes and jalapeno — is among the offerings at the new brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends at Elephant Bar Restaurant at The District at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Other dishes include Skinny Crunch French Toast, Carnitas Benedict and overnight oats, and there are beverages such as the Mimosa Your Way, a bottle of sparkling wine served with a choice of three juices from among peach, orange, roasted bell pepper, watermelon and grapefruit. And there’s live music on the patio from noon to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Benefit barbecue

Smoked meats will be on the menu and country singer Mitchell Tenpenny will provide the entertainment during Opportunity Village’s Backyard BBQ Bash at 5 p.m. Saturday at the organization’s Ralph & Betty Engelstad Campus, 6050 S. Buffalo Drive. The evening will start with a cocktail reception followed by the concert and dinner. Tickets ($300; $75 for children younger than 12) are available at opportunityvillage.org.

Beer-pairing dinner

Lagasse’s Stadium at the Palazzo and Joseph James Brewing Co. of Henderson will collaborate on a beer-pairing dinner at 6 p.m. Monday at the restaurant. The dinner of five courses, each paired with a Joseph James beer, is $65. Call 702-607-2665.

Lake Las Vegas bash

Fireworks, food and fun will be part of the Lake Las Vegas Birthday Wine and Food Fest from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Reflection Bay Golf Club, 75 Monte Lago Blvd. in Henderson. The event will include tastings of more than 100 wines, food prepared by “Hell’s Kitchen” winner Scott Commings, a birthday cake by Freed’s Bakery and live entertainment by Frankie Moreno. Tickets ($75) will benefit the Ogden Family Foundationare available at lakelasvegas.com.

Benefit wine tasting

The annual wine-tasting benefit gala hosted by Lutheran Social Services of Southern Nevada will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Sparklings, 8310 S. Rainbow Blvd. Tickets ($75) include wine, appetizers and silent and live auctions, and proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s hunger-fighting programs. Go to lssnv.org/shop.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Palazzo.