This week’s best bets for food and drink in Las Vegas

Lenten special of twin lobster tails at Morton's the Steakhouse (Ralph Smith)

Lenten dinners at Morton’s

Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, is offering a Lenten special of twin lobster tails for $39. It’s available from 5 p.m. to closing every Friday through April 12. Reservations required; call 702-893-0703.

‘GoT’ Scotch dinner

Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms is hosting a “Game of Thrones” Whisky dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The eight “GoT” single-malt Scotch whiskies, which represent the eight seasons of the HBO series, will be highlighted between the four courses. Tickets are $260. To reserve a spot, call Jake Solis at 702-942-6856.

Greek wines

Wines from Greece’s Peloponnese region will be featured in the Winemaker’s Table dinner series, with seatings from 5 to 10:45 p.m. Thursday, at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The dinner is $79 and will feature dishes such as salmon sashimi, Madagascar shrimp and galaktoboureko. Reserve at 702-698-7930.

Honoring Robuchon

L’Atelier Joel Robuchon at the MGM Grand will honor the late culinary lion with a dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday. The seven-course dinner of dishes he perfected, prepared by his proteges, is $250, wine pairings optional. To reserve, call 702-891-7351.

Knights watch party

Trevi Italian Restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars has a viewing party at 6:30 p.m. Friday for the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks hockey game. The buffet of dishes includes assorted pizzas, garlic knots, tortellini mac and cheese and Buffalo crispy chicken strips and is $40. Call 702-735-4663.