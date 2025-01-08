2 Girl Scout cookie flavors are being discontinued after this season

Girl Scouts of the USA revealed Tuesday that two of its long-standing fan-favorite flavors will be discontinued after this season and no longer sold by the group.

Girl Scout Cookie season is here and with it comes some bad news for fans of two flavors.

“At the close of the 2025 cookie season, two beloved cookie flavors, Girl Scout S’mores® and Toast-Yay!®, will be retired,” a GSUSA spokesperson revealed in a press release.

“We routinely reevaluate our cookie lineup to make room for new innovations,” the rep added, teasing that by axing the two flavors, new cookie flavors could be on their way. ”Discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S’mores may lead to something new and delicious.”

According to the company, those looking to stock up on boxes of S’mores® and Toast-Yay!® cookies before they’re gone for good can do so by visiting a nearby cookie booth or reaching out to a Girl Scout they know for their individual Digital Cookie® online sales link.

Other fan-favorite flavors returning to the table this year include its Adventurefuls, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Trefoils.

“Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love,” said GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou. “The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls’ journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building. The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it.”