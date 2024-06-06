106°F
Utah-born soda shop to open its first Las Vegas location

The exterior of Fiiz Drinks, opening in Las Vegas on June 7, 2024. (Fiiz Drinks)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 1:17 pm
 

Does the double “i” make it extra fizzy?

Fiiz Drinks, the beverage chain inspired by classic soda fountain shops, is celebrating the grand opening of its first Las Vegas location on Friday.

The party takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2625 S. Decatur Blvd., just south of West Sahara Avenue, with free select 16-ounce or 24-ounce drinks.

The Fiiz menu features Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Coke, Pepsi, root beer, Italian soda and Monster in hundreds of flavor combinations, plus noncarbonated drinks, hot chocolate flavor combinations and sweet and savory bites such as cookie dough, churro, pizza and nachos.

Fiiz, which began in Utah a decade ago, has grown to almost 70 locations in the U.S., mainly in the Southwest. Fiiz also has two shops in Elko.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

