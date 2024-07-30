Vegas brewmaster’s beer wins gold medal in top competition

Taco Tuesday flights of tacos and margaritas from Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Mandalay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar)

Rigatoni alla vodka from the weekday prix fixe lunch menu at RPM Italian in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Lindsay Eberly)

A Tang-Tang take on a margarita from the Brunch 32 menu at Mott 32 in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mott 32)

Sammy's Island at the Palms is hosting a party the day after Sammy Hagar's show on Aug. 9, 2024, in Vegas. (Denise Truscello)

Prime Steakhouse overlooking the Bellagio lagoon on the Las Vegas Strip is closing after service on Sept. 2, 2024, for an extensive design and menu refresh. Prime will operate from the former Picasso from early September through November. (Robert Kley)

Brewmaster Casey Jacobson of Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery in Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas pours the Belgian Witbier, which recently won a gold medal in the prestigious U.S. Open Beer Championship for 2024. (Boyd Gaming)

Brewmaster Casey Jacobson of Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery in Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas. Triple 7 recently won a gold medal in the prestigious U.S. Open Beer Championship for 2024. (Boyd Gaming)

Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery in Main Street Station, with brewmaster Casey Jacobson, recently took the gold medal in the Belgian Witbier category at the U.S. Open Beer Championship in Ohio.

The U.S. Open is one of the most prestigious beer competitions in the country. Triple 7 was the only Las Vegas brewery to medal at the contest, which featured more than 9,000 beers in 170-plus styles.

“When I read ‘Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery’ next to ‘Gold’ for Belgian Witbier on the list of medal winners, I screamed. Literally screamed,” Jacobson said.

”You couldn’t wipe the grin off my face for days, and I reached out to thank every brewer I have ever worked for to say, ‘Thank you for everything you taught me.’ I am truly honored, and glad I was able to bring one home for our awesome team here at Triple 7.”

The restaurant and microbrewery was a brewing pioneer when it opened in downtown Vegas in 1996. The black cherry stout, which is still brewed, brought Triple 7 its first wider attention when the beer took a silver in 1997 and a bronze in 1999 at the Great American Beer Festival.

The beer selection varies frequently. Visit mainstreet.boydgaming.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ Bjork Caviar, an importer, wholesaler and retailer of caviar in downtown Vegas, has opened in its new premises at 1408 S. Main St. Among other things, the larger space provides the merchant with more room for tastings, meetings and small parties. Bjork offers to consumers the same packed-to-order caviar service as it does to commercial customers. Visit bjorkcaviar.com.

■ Chatos Tacos is now open at 55 N. Stephanie St., Suite 120, Henderson, serving Tijuana-style tacos (which means, among other things, the fillings are grilled over mesquite). The menu features pollo, carnitas, pastor, carne asada and gringo (choice of meat) tacos built with housemade corn tortillas, plus a hard-shell potato version. There are also asada fries, elote, burritos and a combo meal. Visit chatostacoslv.com.

■ Prime Steakhouse in Bellagio, which debuted in 1998 with the opening of the property, is closing after service on Sept. 2 for a design, menu and beverage makeover. From Sept. 3 through November, Prime will serve from Picasso (which will close after service on Aug. 16). The property has not shared a date for reopening the steakhouse.

■ Beginning 7 a.m. Aug. 12, Broken Yolk Cafe celebrates the opening of its fourth valley location at 201 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the former Nevada Savings and Loan Association building, at East Carson Street. The 4,500-square-foot restaurant features an open plan, a bar, a terrace wrapping the boulevard, and signature breakfast and lunch dishes. Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The first 100 guests receive a year of free pancakes. Visit thebrokenyolk.com.

■ Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort recently announced six restaurants joining its Miracle Eats food hall set to open this winter. Look for the first Strip location of Tacotarian, the Vegas-born vegan taco shop, along with Carnegie Pizza of New York City, an outpost of Dave’s Hot Chicken, the New Orleans-inspired Fat Tuesday, Fat Sal’s deli from Los Angeles and a refreshed version of the Lobster ME already in the shops.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6, Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen and Lounge, 8380 W. Sahara Ave., is celebrating its 36th anniversary with 36 percent off the entire dinner bill in the main dining room. The Mediterranean menu encompasses Middle Eastern, Greek, Italian and Persian dishes, including vegetarian and vegan items. Visit paymons.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

On Aug. 10, the day after Sammy Hagar’s “The Best of All Worlds” show at the MGM Grand Garden, the Palms is celebrating the show with its Rockin’ Redhead Pool Party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sammy’s Island at the Palms Pool. The party features cocktails and shots made with Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum and Santo Tequila, Red Rocker Lager and Sammy’s packaged cocktails sold by the can and in buckets, and live music and DJ sets.

Free admission for hotel guests and non-hotel guests. Non-hotel guests must be at least 21 with valid ID. Visit palms.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Mott 32 in The Venetian has introduced Brunch 32, its dim sum brunch, that includes dishes such as deep-fried sesame prawn toast ($14), shredded Peking duck spring rolls ($14), barbecue pork buns ($16) and scallop seafood dumpling with caviar ($24). Brunch 32 also features cocktails such as a Kowloon Coffee (single-cup extraction coffee, vodka, cream, soy sauce) and a Tang-Tang margarita (tequila, mandarin, condensed milk, lime agave, house Sichuan coconut crunch), both $22.

Brunch 32, featuring DJs and other entertainment, is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit mott32.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

RPM Italian in the Forum Shops at Caesars is sending out a three-course prix fixe brunch with choice of three antipasti (including Prime meatballs), rigatoni alla vodka or spaghetti carbonara for the second course, and gelato or tiramisù for dessert. Cost: $35. The prix fixe lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit rpmrestaurants.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 4 to 11 p.m. on Taco Tuesday, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Mandalay Bay is offering two tacos (choice of chicken tinga, crisp shrimp, carne asada, taco of the day) for $8, margaritas for $8, select draft beers for $5, and three tacos paired with three margaritas for $24. Visit flankerlv.com.

