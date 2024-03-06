Vegas funnel cake restaurant receives $10K surprise

Plus: a family-owned juice bar, new Mediterranean food, big-time Napa pours and the wines of Italy

Denette Braud, owner of Braud's Funnel Cake Cafe in Las Vegas, received a $10,000 grant from the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program. (Braud's Funnel Cake Cafe)

Family-owned Rawbry Juice Bar & Cafe, on South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas, specializes in cold-pressed juices. (Rawbry Juice Bar & Cafe)

Cold-pressed juices, bowls and avocado toast from family-owned Rawbry Juice Bar & Cafe on South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Rawbry Juice Bar & Cafe)

On March 15, 2024, Eataly in Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip is launching a wine class series that covers the wines of Italy. (Eataly)

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnoiter:

■ In February, Denette Braud, owner of Braud’s Funnel Cake Cafe, in Town Square, received a surprise $10,000 check from the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program. The program provides free digital skills training, coaching and resources, including opportunities for grants, to small-business owners across the country.

“This is a testimate to never giving up — just go for it,” Braud said of the grant.

Braud started out serving creative funnel cakes (cookies n’ cream, banana split, PB&J and more) in 2006 as a pop-up. She opened her first store in 2017. Her monthly Funnel Cakes for a Cause program donates proceeds from the sale of specialty cakes to local nonprofits. Visit braudsfunnelcakecafe.com for the menu of funnels, floats and waffle bowls.

■ Rawbry Juice Bar & Cafe, 7920 S. Rainbow Blvd., has local owners: Juan and Kiki Lopez and Juan’s sister, Mary Lopez. Cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices anchor the menu. There are also smoothies, protein shakes and specialty drinks such as lavender tea and matcha rose lattes.

On the food side, look for protein bites, chia parfait, açai bowls, hummus toast and other toasts, and Caprese and chicken pesto sandwiches. Visit rawbry.square.site.

■ Kookoo Cafe, a Mediterranean restaurant, is now open at 608 S. Maryland Parkway. Highlights from the menu: hummus, falafel, red lentil soup, tabbouleh and shirazi salads, chicken and beef kebabs, lamb chops, falafel and koobideh wraps, baklava and lemon cake with poppy seeds. Visit kookoocafelv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday, Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, is presenting a Sip, Paint & Taste class in partnership with Alexander Franco Art LLC. The class, led by Franco, covers color theory, composition, technique and other painting basics.

Besides painting instruction and materials, the class includes a caipirinha cocktail demonstrated by Via Brasil owner Anna Gomes, and an all-you-can-enjoy appetizer bar. Registration: 702-804-1400.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning at 7 p.m. March 13, Michael Mina restaurant in Bellagio is presenting a five-course (plus amuse bouche) dinner featuring pours from Heitz Cellar, one of the most lauded wineries in Napa Valley.

Among the pairings are warm Dungeness crab ravioli with ’21 Quartz Creek chardonnay and Japanese F-1 filet mignon with ’06 and ’17 Martha’s Vineyard cabernet sauvignon. Cost: $650. Required reservations: https://bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/michael-mina.html.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning March 15, Chef’s Table in Eataly at Park MGM is launching its Sip & Savor Wine classes, a series that covers wines from different regions of Italy, with tastings and bites in each class. Discover Toscana kicks off the series by exploring Tuscan pours.

Four other classes in the months ahead explore Trentino-Alto Adige, Campania, Umbria and Abruzzo on April 5, May 17, June 14 and July 22, respectively. Cost: $75. Buy a class seat/details: eataly.com/us_en/classes-and-events/las-vegas.

◆ ◆ ◆

In March, customers at local Jersey Mike’s Subs may round up their purchase to the nearest dollar — or donate $1, $3 or $5 at time of purchase — to raise money for Special Olympics Nevada, as part of the Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving. On March 27, the Day of Giving, 100 percent of gross sales are being donated to Special Olympics Nevada.

Visit jerseymikes.com/mog/charities for participating Vegas Valley locations.

◆ ◆ ◆

In March, the wine of the month at Don Vito’s, Primarily Prime Rib, Silverado Steak House and Zenshin in the South Point features a chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon from the Paso Robles region of California. Cost: $20 per bottle. One dollar from each sale goes to Epicurean Charitable Foundation programs that support culinary students.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.