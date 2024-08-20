Vegas’ most famous bartender sharing cocktail secrets at hidden bar

The globally celebrated mixologist and pioneer of modern Las Vegas cocktail culture is kicking off the Master Mixology Series.

Chéri Rooftop in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip introduces dinner items shown here in late August 2024. (JRS Hospitality)

Chéri Rooftop in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip introduces brunch items shown here in late August 2024. (JRS Hospitality)

Ramen Boys in Las Vegas was named to Yelp's list of the best new ramen spots in the U.S., as announced in summer 2024. (Yelp)

A rendering of Seventy Six by Station Casinos, a tavern planned to open in fall 2024 in North Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

A selection of empanadas from Loaded Empanadas, which is planned to open on Sept. 16, 2024, in Boca Park in Las Vegas. (Loaded Empanadas)

A Cable Car cocktail is being prepared by celebrated mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim at his appearance in August 2024 at The Vault in Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. (Tim Turner Photography)

Famed mixologist and author Tony Abou-Ganim of Las Vegas will host the Master Mixologist Series at The Vault in Bellagio. (Tony Abou-Ganim)

Tony Abou-Ganim, the globally celebrated mixologist and pioneer of modern Las Vegas cocktail culture, is kicking off the Master Mixology Series at The Vault, the DL drinks club in Bellagio. The series will run from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Friday and Saturday and will showcase Abou-Ganim’s creativity, technique and history as he prepares cocktails from his storied career.

A Cable Car mixes Koloa Spiced Rum, Marie Brizard Orange Curaçao, fresh lemon sour and egg whites. A Sunsplash features Stoli Ohranj Vodka, Cointreau, fresh orange juice, cranberry juice and fresh lemon sour.

A Tennessee Highball blends Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Whiskey, Angostura Orange Bitters, fresh lemon sour, egg whites and a Q Ginger Beer topper. Herradura Blanco Tequila and Cointreau anchor a Primo Margarita with fresh lime juice and fresh lemon sour. Reservations are encouraged at instagram.com/thevaultbellagio. Cocktails are $35 each.

◆ ◆ ◆

In recent disptaches from the Vegas restaurant front:

■ Great American Pub, the latest spot in the PT’s Taverns group, is now open at at 6945 S. Buffalo Drive, south of the 215 Beltway. The pub is open 24 hours daily.

The menu features American pub standards such as a Nashville Hot Breaded Chicken Sandwich on brioche; a Pub Club with ham, turkey, smoked bacon and classic fixings; and an American Pub Platter for breakfast with two eggs, smoked bacon or breakfast sausage, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.

■ Loaded Empanadas is planned to debut on Sept. 16 at 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 15. Adam and Anna Gomes, owners of Via Brasil Steakhouse, also own Loaded. The menu offers empanadas with Spanish, Argentinean, Brazilian and Cuban flavors, along with beer, wine and sangrias. A wine room is upstairs. Call 702-884-5364.

■ Seventy Six by Station Casinos is set to launch this fall at 6345 N. Lamb Blvd., near East Centennial Parkway, in North Las Vegas. The tavern, open 24 hours daily, features 15 bartop gaming machines, 24 high-definition TVs and daily happy hours from 3 to 7 p.m. and 3 to 7 a.m.

The menu features bar standards such as ahi tuna nachos, tacos, ribeye panini dip, poblano chicken pasta and a cowboy burger. Beverages highlights: domestic and imported beers (including 20 on tap), wines and signature cocktails. Visit seventysixtaverns.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Yelp recently released its inaugural list of the best new ramen spots in the U.S., and Ramen Boys, 3650 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 3, made the list at No. 2, behind only Youta Ramen on Long Island, New York. Restaurants had to open after Feb. 1, 2023, to be eligible for the list, which showcases traditional and new-style ramen. Visit instagram.com/ramenboyslv.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chéri Rooftop, nestled al fresco beneath the replica Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas, will debut a Parisian-inspired dinner menu starting Aug. 29 and weekend brunch starting Aug. 30. Dinner is served from 6 to 10 p.m Wednesdays through Sundays, with the lounge open until midnight. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

The dinner menu features shareable dishes such as ahi tuna crudo, oysters on the half shell and escargot on baguette, and entrées such as sea scallops gratinée with vermouth cream, Alaskan halibut with brown butter, and beef Wellington for two with a 12-ounce filet.

The brunch menu features dishes such as an avocado croissant topped with a soft-boiled egg, a smoked salmon bagel with heirloom tomatoes and capers, soufflé pancakes, grilled blueberry bread, steak frites with house fries, and a selection of Benedicts (spinach-tomato, Dungeness crab, French ham, filet mignon).

◆ ◆ ◆

Through Sept. 5, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas is presenting its Taste of Fontainebleau, with three-course prix fixe menus offered for select 90 minutes of service on Sundays through Thursdays at eight restaurants. The prix fixe menus range from $40 to $85. Visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

