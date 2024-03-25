What is Nevada’s favorite Easter candy?

Nevada shares its favorite Easter candy with 11 other states, DoorDash said.

Dany Alubaidi, 1, opens his loot during the Egg-Apalooza Easter egg hunt at the Paradise Recreational Center on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

What is Nevadans’ favorite Easter candy?

DoorDash calculated what the top-ordered Easter candy is per state, and Nevada shared its choice of sweets with 11 other states.

Nevada’s favorite candy was the milk chocolate Cadbury Creme Egg — which was also the first choice of Nevada’s neighbors California, Arizona and Idaho and second most-ordered candy nationwide.

The overwhelming top pick across the country was Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, DoorDash said in a news release.

The other top Easter candies nationwide include:

3. Starburst Jelly Beans.

4. Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate Candy Share Pack.

5. Snicker’s, Twix, Milky Way & More Assorted Easter Chocolate Candy Bulk Variety Pack.

6. Galerie Value Jelly Beans Filled Egg.

7. Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny.

8. Dove Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs.

9. Peeps Marshmallow Chicks Candy.

10. Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates Easter Bunny.

Nevada also picked yellow as its favorite Peeps color, along with 36 other states.