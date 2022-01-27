Where to dine on Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas

Peyote, inside Fergusons Downtown Motel, will offer a menu from Feb. 11 through Feb. 13. (Peyote)

Sugar Factory is celebrating Valentine’s Day (Sugar Factory)

Surf and Turf at Trattoria Reggiano (Trattoria Reggiano)

Restaurants throughout the Las Vegas Valley are offering dining specials for Valentine’s Day.

All menus and specials are honored on Feb. 14 unless otherwise specified.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch will offer brunch with bottomless rosé and a live DJ for Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13 and special menu options for Valentine’s Day.

Bottiglia’s Galentine’s Day brunch will include menu options such as prosciutto eggs Benedict with poached eggs, hollandaise and an English muffin; pancakes with cinnamon and maple syrup; mozzarella and tomato caprese salad with marinated heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella di bufala, and aged balsamic; tagliatelle Bolognese with San Marzano, pancetta and red wine; and chicken picatta with lemon, capers, and white wine. Brunch can be enjoyed with bottomless rosé, ($25).

Valentine’s Day dishes will include beet caprese with rainbow beets, herbed fromage blanc and basil honey, ($15); Tuscan mussels made with P.E.I. mussels, nduja sausage, calabrese sausage and crusty focaccia ($20); seared sea scallops with cauliflower puree, Romanesco confit and lemon beurre Blanc, ($32); braised veal osso Bucco with tender braised veal shank, mashed potatoes and wood-grilled asparagus, ($54); and red velvet shoe for dessert filled with red velvet cake and cream cheese farce, ($18). bottiglialv.com

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar will offer both a special prix-fixe dinner on Feb. 14 for $115 per person. The first course includes a choice of jumbo lump crab cake with Champagne mustard sauce or burrata, Parma prosciutto, Mission figs, arugula, hazelnuts, saba. The second course is a choice of rigatoni alla spilinga with rigatoni pasta, house-made spicy sausage, nduja, caciocavallo cheese and toasted breadcrumbs or gnocchi pesto with house-roasted tomatoes. The main course is a choice of filetto di Manzo with 8-ounce filet mignon, rosemary demi, roasted potatoes, asparagus or Chilean sea bass with lobster brandy sauce, lobster meat, potato purée and grilled asparagus. Dessert is either flourless chocolate cake or fiore di latte gelato, raspberry sauce and fresh berries. ferraroslasvegas.com

Giada will offer a tasting menu for couples for $140 per person. The menu will feature an appetizer including wood-fired oyster, anise butter, fennel crystals, Golden Osetra caviar, parmesan cornetto, tomato crème fraiche, crab cake arancini and lemon-basil aioli. Second options include a choice of Tartufo potato gnocchi made with morel mushrooms, fava flowers and shaved truffle or red velvet fettuccini made with wagyu chocolate bolognese and candy stripe beets. Entrée options with a choice of a prosecco poached lobster with honey crisp-potato gratin and roasted apple butter or oak-grilled bone-in filet with vanilla parsnip-potato puree, Barolo crust and balsamic pearl glaze. Guests can enjoy a sweet dessert with the choice of chocolate fondant with molten espresso chocolate center and white coffee stracciatella gelato or strawberry amore with Tahitian vanilla bean mousse, strawberry jam and almond chiffon. caesars.com/cromwell

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will offer specialty menu items for Valentine’s Day. The restaurant invites guests to enjoy crab cakes served with natural sea salt chips, remoulade, choice of one sauce and a drink for $21.99. For a sweet addition, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will also offer cookies and cream cheesecake pops for $8.99. thelinq.com/restaurants

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar will spice Valentine’s Day up with a prix fixe menu for two to share for $85. This menu will include dishes such as drunken shrimp cocktail made with jumbo poached shrimp served with “Bloody Mary” cocktail sauce; green wedge salad including romaine hearts, diced cucumber, marinated grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, pickled red onions, feta cheese, pita chips and lemon-tahini Vinaigrette, a 16-ounce mustard and peppercorn-crusted New York strip steak made with a cast iron crust, balsamic glazed onions, roasted herb-fingerling potatoes and grilled asparagus and Guy’s Cheesecake Challenge including half a marbled cheesecake topped with potato chips, pretzels and hot fudge. thelinq.com/restaurants

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is serving a perfect pre-fixe meal for steak lovers Feb. 7-28 for $65 that includes an appetizer choice of Lawry’s signature spinning bowl salad, lobster bisque or a house wedge salad, an entree choice of Lawry’s cut of prime rib with Yorkshire pudding and mashed potatoes, 8 oz. charbroiled filet mignon or 10 oz. flat iron steak a dessert choice of flourless chocolate cake, vanilla creme brulee or English trifle. lawrysonline.com.

Mercato della Pescheria at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort will be celebrating Valentine’s Day week with a 4-course set menu this year from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14. The 4-course dinner includes a Prosecco glass & starts with a crudo duo of salmon tartar & tuna crudo followed by foraged mushroom & truffle risotto. The main course is a surf and turf center cut filet & coal-roasted shrimp with roasted potatoes and arugala & tableside tiramisu for dessert for $140 per couple. mercatodellapescheria.com/lasvegas

Peyote, inside Fergusons Downtown Motel, will offer a sizzling menu exclusively from Feb. 11 through Feb. 13.

Peyote’s sweetheart offering, built for two ($115), features caviar and country ham bites ($40), made with Ossetra caviar and American-style prosciutto served on a crispy potato cake. The menu also includes the Love Potion #9 ($28), a shareable cocktail made with mezcal, passion fruit, Campari, sweet vermouth and smoked citrus; and for dessert, a box of locally made chocolates from Happy Ending ($15). To accompany the spread, the package also includes a bouquet of freshly cut flowers ($32).

Additional dinner selections include wood fire steak and fries, featuring a 10-oz. vintage beef sirloin tip and smoke ancho béarnaise; nopales-stuffed chile relleno, with wood-roasted carrot mole, mixed pickles and togorashi; the Peyote fried chicken sandwich, made with Jidori chicken thigh, iceberg slaw, Peyote hot sauce, blended mustard and B&B pickles; and more. peyotedtlv.com.

STK Steakhouse is offering Valentine’s Day specials all weekend long along with your favorite STK Steakhouse signature steaks and dishes. Specials that will be available Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 include red snapper crudo made with pomegranate, sesame seeds, ginger, cilantro, and a soy yuzu dressing, 6 oz. A5 wagyu spinalis, A5 wagyu spinalis surf & turf served with king crab stuffed colossal shrimp and wagyu jam toast, cured & roasted wild king salmon made with a vodka & coriander sweet cure, beets, radishes, watercress, and horseradish cream, and chocolate lava marshmallow cake served with raspberry jam and vanilla ice cream. stksteakhouse.com

Sugar Factory is celebrating Valentine’s Day with special offerings in February including the Crazy For You Insane Milkshake ($21) with blend of strawberry ice cream and New York cheesecake and topped with whipped cream, cherry gummy hearts, M&M’s, chocolate hearts and gumdrops, and served with two straws. sugarfactory.com.

Trattoria Reggiano at Downtown Summerlin will greet guests with a rose from Feb. 12-14. The Italian restaurant will offer exclusive Valentine’s Day specials including polipo con puttanesca made with octopus, Kalamata olives, fried capers, heirloom tomatoes, Calabrian chili and grilled crostini ($18), surf and turf made with 4 oz. filet mignon, 6 oz. lobster tail, gorgonzola potato puree and sauce bordelaise ($69) and zabaione made with Marsala whip, peach sorbet and mixed berries ($11). trattoria-reggiano.com