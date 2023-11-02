Where to dine out for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas

Restaurants are offering special dishes and prix fixe menus if you’ve decided to skip the shopping, cooking, serving and dirty dishes this year.

Carversteak in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip counts a Diestel organic turkey dinner among its offerings for Thanksgiving 2023. (Neon PR Studios)

Water Grill in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip is showcasing a three-course menu for Thanksgiving 2023. (Water Grill)

Moni Ami Gabi in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip is serving a four-course menu for Thanksgiving 2023. (Mon Ami Gabi)

Lawry's The Prime Rib is sending out its namesake dish, among other offerings, for Thanksgiving 2023. (Lawry's The Prime Rib)

Barry's Downtown Prime in Circa Resort in downtown Las Vegas counts an organic turkey dinner among its offerings for Thanksgiving 2023. (Fred Morledge)

Oscar's Steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas is serving a three-course menu for Thanksgiving 2023. (Oscar's Steakhouse)

King's Fish House in Las Vegas is featuring a three-course menu for Thanksgiving 2023. (King's Fish House)

Let’s talk turkey, aka the eternal Thanksgiving quandary. If you cook at home, dirty dishes ensue, but so do leftovers. If you eat out, there are no leftovers, but also no shopping, cooking, cleanup or potential turkey tragedy. Drunken relatives? They’re a possibility either way.

If you’ve decided to dine out, here are some options for restaurants making fare of fowl (and much more) with à la carte dishes or prix fixe menus or dinners on Thanksgiving Day, Nov 23. Reservations made well in advance are typically required.

Off the Strip:

Aliante Casino: Bistro 57 is serving a three-course menu (Italian salad, Italian herb-roasted turkey with sides, pumpkin panna cotta) for $35 from 4 to 10 p.m. MRKT Sea & Land is serving a three-course menu (arugula salad, roasted turkey breast with sides, pumpkin dessert) for $55 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: Sourdough Café is presenting a three-course menu (choice of soup or salad; choice of herb-roasted turkey or honey-glazed Black Forest ham, with sides; choice of pumpkin or pecan pie) for $22.99 with a True Rewards card, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Brio Italian Grille, in Town Square, is featuring choice of Caesar or chopped salad, roasted turkey breast, classic sides and pumpkin pie for $44.99 adults, $24.99 children, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Buca di Beppo locations are offering roasted turkey breast, classic sides and pumpkin pie for $39.99 individual, $105 small (feeds three), $160 large (feeds five), from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Circa: Barry’s Downtown Prime is presenting à la carte dishes — butternut squash soup ($17), traditional stuffing ($16), organic turkey dinner ($79), roasted prime rib ($89), red velvet cheesecake ($19) — from 5 to 10 p.m.

Downtown Grand: Freedom Beat is serving its Freedom to Gobble menu with choice of turkey or honey-glazed ham, side dishes and pumpkin pie for $40 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Triple George Grill is serving a three-course menu (choice of butternut squash soup or poached pear salad, turkey with sides, choice of pumpkin cheesecake or tiramisù) for $75 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is offering a three-course menu (choice of five starters, free-range turkey with sides, choice of three desserts) for $79 adults, $24 children 11 and younger, from noon to 9 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is showcasing a three-course menu (choice of soup or salad; choice of white and dark roast turkey, wild boar ragù or Florentine steak, with sides; pumpkin crostata with vanilla gelato) for $85 from 1 to 8 p.m. Tides Oyster Bar is sending out à la carte dishes — Cajun potato and sausage soup ($8.99), Creole turkey roulade ($25.99), pumpkin butter cake ($8.99) — from 2 to 9 p.m.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is featuring à la carte dishes — butternut squash cream soup ($9), fried brie with winter salad ($19), roast turkey with sides ($31), pumpkin cranberry bread pudding ($12), mulled wine ($9.50) — from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

JW Mariott: Hawthorn Grill is presenting a three-course menu (choice of soup or salad; choice of turkey roulade, miso-crusted swordfish or filet medallions, with sides; choice of pumpkin spiced crème brûlée or bourbon chocolate tart) for $85 from 4 to 8 p.m. Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro is presenting a three course menu (choice of soup or salad, choice of roast turkey or short rib agnolotti, honey pine nut tart) for $65 from 4 to 8 p.m.

King’s Fish House, 2255 Village Walk Drive, Suite 139, Henderson, is serving a three-course menu (choice of clam chowder or mixed greens, roasted Diestel turkey with sides, choice of pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate cake) for $46 adults, $16.50 children 15 and younger, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., in Boca Park, is offering à la carte dishes — macadamia nut-crusted turkey breast with sides ($38), traditional roasted turkey with sides ($35), kids roasted turkey ($16) — from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, is showcasing à la carte dishes — roasted turkey breast with sides ($49), roasted turkey breast and prime rib with sides ($55), spiced pumpkin pie ($11), Woodford Reserve bourbon sidecar ($17), Stoli Vanil Vodka pumpkin martini ($16) — from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Orleans: Alder & Birch is presenting a four-course menu (lump crab napoleon, choice of butternut squash soup or fall salad, roast turkey with sides, pumpkin tiramisù) for $55 from 3 to 9 p.m. Bailiwick is presenting a four-course menu (bruschetta, choice of butternut squash soup or Bailiwick salad, turkey breast with sides, pumpkin apple strudel) for $36 from 2 to 9 p.m.

Palace Station: Tailgate Social is featuring à la carte dishes — a Lil’ Robbie Sandwich with turkey, house stuffing and cranberry sauce ($17), and herb-roasted turkey with sides ($27) — beginning at noon.

Palms: A.Y.C.E. Buffet is serving an all-you-can-enjoy spread, including snow crab and lobster, for $64.99 from 2 to 9 p.m. Scotch 80 Prime is serving à la carte dishes — roasted turkey plate ($29), herb-crusted prime rib ($49), chestnut stuffing ($12), sweet potatoes au gratin ($12) — from 4 to 10 p.m.

Plaza: Oscar’s Steakhouse is showcasing a three-course menu (butternut squash soup with Burgundy truffle, traditional turkey with accoutrements, choice of pumpkin or pecan pie) for $95 from 4 to 9 p.m.

PT’s Wings & Sports locations are offering à la carte dishes: spinach salad with apples ($11); a bowl filled with chipotle-glazed turkey breast, a fried turkey wing and sides ($22); roast turkey with sides ($22); and pumpkin pie ($11).

Silverton: Sundance Grill is featuring à la carte dishes — rosemary-brined turkey with sides ($26) and pumpkin or pecan pie ($7) — from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Twin Creeks Steakhouse is featuring à la carte dishes — maple-glazed bacon-wrapped shrimp ($15), brined organic turkey with sides ($45), pear mille-feuille pastry ($12) — from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

South Point: Don Vito’s is serving a three-course menu (choice of three starters; choice of herb-roasted young turkey, pistachio-crusted branzino or pork tenderloin; choice of two desserts), with a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail, for $49 from 2 to 9 p.m. Garden Buffet is serving an all-you-can-enjoy spread, including two glasses of beer, wine, sangria or sparkling wine, for $27.95 with club card, $30.95 without, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Silverado Steak House is serving a four-course menu (choice of three starters; choice of soup or salads; choice of herb-roasted young turkey, tournedos of beef or pecan-crusted salmon fillet; choice of three desserts), including a wine-of-the-month bottle for every two adults, for $64 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Suncoast: 90 Ninety Bar + Grill is presenting turkey meatloaf medallions with gravy, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, Italian sausage and sage stuffing, cranberry compote and sautéed haricots verts for $24.99 from 3 to 9 p.m.

On the Strip:

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: STK Steakhouse is sending out a dinner with confit of free-range turkey thighs, foie gras stuffing, maple baked sweet potatoes, sweet corn pudding, Brussels sprouts, cranberry and spiced pumpkin pie for $79 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Forum Shops at Caesars: Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is presenting a menu (turkey breast with confit of leg and thigh, side dishes, pumpkin chiffon pie) for $69.95 adults, $34.95 children 5 to 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. RPM Italian is presenting a three-course menu (butternut squash tortelli, local turkey, aged Parmesan risotto and other sides) for $98 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Water Grill is presenting a three-course menu (choice of clam chowder or mixed greens, roasted Diestel turkey with sides, choice of pumpkin cheesecake or caramel bread pudding) for $68 adults, $24 children 11 and younger, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mandalay Bay: Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is offering à la carte dishes — crisp turkey wing ($24), smoked turkey leg ($32), pumpkin butterscotch bread pudding ($18) — from 4 to 10 p.m.

Paris Las Vegas: Eiffel Tower Restaurant is featuring a three-course menu (butternut squash soup, turkey with dressing, pecan pie) for $125 from 4 to 10 p.m. Mon Ami Gabi is featuring a four-course menu (choice of two starters, pumpkin soup, roast turkey with sides, choice of two desserts) for $59.95 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Resorts World: Carversteak is featuring à la carte dishes — butternut squash soup ($18), roasted foie gras ($25), Diestel organic turkey dinner ($69), pecan tarte and pumpkin pie (each $14), and Jeannie Appleseed Calvados cocktail ($23) — from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Strat: McCall’s Heartland Grill is serving apple pecan wood-smoked turkey with spiced haricots verts, herb sausage stuffing, sweet potato purée, candied pecans, orange cranberry relish and gravy, for $49, from 4 to 10 p.m.

The Venetian: Delmonico Steakhouse is showcasing à la carte dishes — sweet potato bisque ($16), baked brie cheese salad ($19), pecan glazed sweet potatoes ($16), dinner of roasted turkey breast and braised leg with sides ($44), pumpkin tart ($14) — from 3 to 9 p.m.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.