Wolfgang Puck restaurant on the Strip closed by health department

Wolfgang Puck attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolb ...
Wolfgang Puck attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2025 - 1:53 pm
 

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at MGM Grand, the namesake restaurant from one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, was closed by the Southern Nevada Health District following a Jan. 2 inspection at the Strip property.

Besides the restaurant, the Health District closure covers six related food service operations: the prep kitchen, butcher shop, the bar, the hot line, server station and exhibition kitchen.

A notice on the restaurant website says “Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill is temporarily closed. We will reopen for breakfast on Monday, January 6th at 11AM.”

The Health District found violations related to “effective pest control measures” at the restaurant.

Across the prep kitchen, butcher shop, hot line and exhibition kitchen, violations found by the Health District included those related to “food protected from potential contamination by employees and consumers,” to “food wholesome; not spoiled, adulterated or contaminated,” to “food protected from potential cross-contamination,” and to “effective pest control measures.”

In all, the Health District assigned 42 demerits to the restaurant, prep kitchen, butcher shop, hot line and exhibition kitchen. Although the bar and server station were closed, the inspection report did not list demerits for these operations.

Puck opened Spago, his first Las Vegas restaurant, in 1992 at the Forum Shops, later moving to Bellagio. That debut marked a turning point for fine dining in Vegas, helping to attract other celebrated chefs and leading to the city becoming a culinary destination.

The Health District and the Wolfgang Puck organization did not immediately return requests for comment.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

