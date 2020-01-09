Wynn Las Vegas to open 1st Mexican restaurant

Wynn opened in 2005, with Encore following three years later, but the resort has not had a Mexican restaurant.

Daniela Soto-Innes; Enrique Olvera, center; and Santiago Perez, the team behind Elio. (Halop Kalaidjian)

The Wynn Las Vegas/Encore complex is about to get its first Mexican restaurant since the resort opened in 2005. It’ll be adjacent to the Encore Beach Club, in the space originally occupied by the shape-changing Switch and most recently by Andrea’s.

Elio, scheduled to open March 19, is from ATM Group, the international hospitality company from chefs Enrique Olvera and Daniela Soto-Innes and partner Santiago Perez, the team behind the restaurants Cosme and Atla in New York City and Pujol in Mexico City.

This is not going to be a sombreros-and-serapes kind of place. In a news release, Olvera said Elio is inspired by the ’40s and ’50s, “a golden age for the Mexican cinema.” It will embody two current restaurant trends with an emphasis on the social and a minimalist look with artistic accents, the warm dining room contrasting the high-energy bar.

The menu will have an emphasis on the regional and seasonal, with a focus on seafood and produce in small plates, appetizers and shareable entrees. It will be open daily and serve weekend brunch. For updates, visit eliolv.com.

