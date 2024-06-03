99°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

You can get 25-cent sliders at Las Vegas Valley White Castle on Saturday

White Castle located at 535 Marks St. in Henderson is now open. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Re ...
White Castle located at 535 Marks St. in Henderson is now open. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Traditional and new favorite dishes await as ShangHai Taste is expanding from Chinatown to the ...
Popular Chinatown dumpling spot to open new southwest Las Vegas location
Swordfish Milanese from Bramàre, an Italian restaurant set to debut in late June on Paradise R ...
New late-night Italian spot set to open off the Strip
A Costco food court is seen in this file photo. (Courtesy AMG-Parade)
Costco’s new CFO shares announcement about price of hot dog combo
Buddy Valastro replacing famed NYC pizzeria on the Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2024 - 12:10 pm
 

A White Castle location in the Las Vegas Valley is kicking off summer by offering 25-cent sliders on Saturday.

According to a news release, White Castle Henderson, 535 Marks Street, is holding a special, family-friendly event on June 8 to celebrate summer.

As part of the festivities, the restaurant is offering sliders for 25 cents each from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. White Castle says there is a limit of 10 sliders (original slider with or without cheese only) and two fries (regular size only) per person per order.

The offer, which is only available at the White Castle Henderson location, is available while supplies last, the release notes.

The restaurant says the first 100 guests in line at the event will also receive a free White Castle tee shirt.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., the event will feature free activities, including balloon artists, face painters, outdoor games, giveaways and more, according to White Castle.

For more information on the event, visit: www.whitecastlevegas.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aidan Wharton and the cast of the “Girl From the North Country” North American Tour (Evan Z ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“Girl From the North Country,” poet laureate Ada Limón and Avril Lavigne highlight this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
McDonald’s to debut new McFlurry flavor in Las Vegas
recommend 2
Southern Nevada eatery ranks among top 5 BBQ spots in US, Yelp says
recommend 3
Restaurant closing after more than a decade on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 4
The Beach Boys announce 3 shows on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 5
Booze with a view: 8 rooftop bars to check out in Las Vegas
recommend 6
Nicki Minaj announces show on Las Vegas Strip