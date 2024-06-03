You can get 25-cent sliders at Las Vegas Valley White Castle on Saturday

A White Castle location in the Las Vegas Valley is kicking off summer by offering 25-cent sliders on Saturday.

White Castle located at 535 Marks St. in Henderson is now open. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to a news release, White Castle Henderson, 535 Marks Street, is holding a special, family-friendly event on June 8 to celebrate summer.

As part of the festivities, the restaurant is offering sliders for 25 cents each from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. White Castle says there is a limit of 10 sliders (original slider with or without cheese only) and two fries (regular size only) per person per order.

The offer, which is only available at the White Castle Henderson location, is available while supplies last, the release notes.

The restaurant says the first 100 guests in line at the event will also receive a free White Castle tee shirt.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., the event will feature free activities, including balloon artists, face painters, outdoor games, giveaways and more, according to White Castle.

For more information on the event, visit: www.whitecastlevegas.com.