You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada

In a city full of primo patties, this pick seems surprising. The over-medium egg sounds good, though.

The cheeseburger at Eggslut in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip has been named the top cheeseburger in Nevada for 2023 by Yelp. (Via Facebook)

The wisdom of the crowd sometimes seems … less than wise. Or, at least, puzzling.

Consider the new Yelp ranking of the top cheeseburger in every state for 2023. To create the list, the platform ranked places serving cheeseburgers on several factors, including the volume of user reviews and the number of stars in each review.

The top cheeseburger in Nevada is apparently offered by — Eggslut in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas?

The restaurant, a walk-up spot on the second floor of the Boulevard Tower, features, in its own words, “classic comfort fare with a twist, all encompassing the key ingredient: eggs.”

The cheeseburger (or double cheeseburger) layers an Angus patty, a cage-free, over-medium egg, cheddar, bread and butter pickles, caramelized onions and dijonnaise between warm brioche buns.

An unexpected choice

Now, nothing against Eggslut; the burger sounds nicely conceived. And let us stipulate that “top” lists, a staple of food branding and media, are exceedingly subjective — and that the subject of burgers, like the subject of pizza or barbecue, is exceedingly disputatious.

But taking all that into account, why does it still seem so startling that the cheeseburger from Eggslut was named the best in the state? Perhaps it’s because a restaurant whose M.O. is eggs received the nod over places that actually specialize in burgers, and do so winningly.

Other burgers

Let’s look at the overlooked, briefly.

What about Fukuburger, with Japanese twists on the American classic? Or the Bar Code from Bar Code Burgers, lavishly dressed with bacon aïoli, beer onion jam and blue cheese butter? Or Slater’s 50/50, where the OTT 24K Burger (because Vegas) features gold-dusted brioche buns sandwiching a wagyu patty, thick-cut bacon and truffled cheese?

And those are just Vegas spots. In Northern Nevada, Scoopers in Sparks has been feeding fans for years with gloriously juicy-messy burgers. And east of Sparks, out in the agricultural town of Fallon, the triple-decker Monster Burger at Middlegate Station, a former Pony Express stop, should be in any serious discussion of Nevada burgers.

So kudos to Eggslut. And thanks for the reminder that there are plentiful patties out there to get slutty with.

