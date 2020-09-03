Fright Ride Halloween attraction opens in October

In a year full of cancellations and postponements, the creative team behind Fright Dome is launching a new experience to preserve the spirit of Halloween.

North Las Vegas resident Adrian Aguirre at a haunted houses at Fright Dome in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taking inspiration from the haunted house that took over the Adventuredome indoor theme park every fall until 2017, Fright Ride will transform a facility into an immersive and terrifying haunted attraction.

As guests arrive at Fright Ride’s elusive “Research Lab,” they will be whisked away to a nurse’s station where a zombie-like medical staff will greet them to begin their fear diagnosis.

After a brief show, guests will board research transport vehicles, in the form of environmentally friendly electric carts, to traverse the 75,000-square-foot venue for their nightmarish journey through “Dr. Craven’s” top-secret corridors.

Guests will encounter dreadful inhabitants and scientists gone mad before inevitably joining the experiment.

“For more than 15 years, Fright Dome called Las Vegas home, being recognized annually as one of the best haunted attractions in the world,” said Jason Egan, owner of Fright Dome and The Official SAW Escape. “We had begun planning its resurgence when we saw what was happening around the world with Halloween attractions shutting down due to the pandemic.

“We knew it was time to bring the team out of retirement to save Halloween and the rapidly dwindling entertainment industry here in the town we love. Fright Ride will bring fans the same level of horror-filled entertainment that they experienced at Fright Dome but in a socially distanced environment specifically tailored to COVID-19 protocols.”

Fright Ride, 1700 S. Industrial Road, will be open select nights, 6:30 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 1-31. Reservations are required, and it is recommended to purchase in advance as availability each night will be limited.

General admission tickets start at $24.99, with additional VIP/Premium upgrades available that offer guests express entry and a souvenir lanyard and credential. More information can be found at frightride.com.

In accordance with Nevada COVID-19 guidelines, the following protocols will be in place:

— The facility will operate at minimal percentage of its operating capacity at all times.

— Groups are limited to six guests maximum, with larger groups divided if needed.

— Guests, staff, actors, etc., entering the Fright Ride facility will be required to wear face coverings (masks) and/or face shields at all times.

— Fright Ride personnel, actors and vendors will be screened for COVID-19 utilizing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed screening and temperature checks.

— All guests will receive visit-specific entry times and be required to remain in their personal vehicles until their booked arrival times.

— Social distancing will be practiced in all areas of the attraction. Pathways are wide enough to accommodate distancing.

— Fright Ride will practice enhanced cleaning protocols including transport vehicle cleaning after each group, sanitization stations placed throughout the facility, etc.

