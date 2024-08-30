From Tupac to Tony Bennett: LV streets named for entertainers, where to find them

Fittingly, Frank Sinatra Drive dead ends at the intersection of Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Dean Martin Drive.

Las Vegas has neighborhoods with streets named after Beatles songs, “Star Wars” characters and Pokémon thingamajigs.

Some of the best street names, though, honor the city’s history.

Here’s a look at some valley streets named after entertainers, as well as where you can find them.

The Rat Pack

Frank Sinatra Drive, which opened in 2004, was one of the great secrets locals tried to keep from tourists — then satellite navigation came along. Serving as a back entrance to the west side of the Strip, it runs north from Russell Road to just past Caesars Palace and Stan Mallin Drive.

Fittingly, Frank Sinatra dead-ends at the intersection of Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, which continues north to Sahara Avenue, and Dean Martin Drive, which flows south along Interstate 15 to Southern Highlands Parkway.

There still isn’t a Joey Bishop Boulevard or Peter Lawford Lane to complete the Rat Pack. There is, however, a Rat Pack Avenue. The small street can be found between Old Vegas Trail and Vegas Vic Street deep in Henderson.

And while Dean Martin Drive is roughly 10 miles long, Jerry Lewis Way, the street named for his longtime comedy partner, is a tiny little offshoot of it that just runs the length of The Martin, the high-rise condominium tower north of Harmon Avenue.

Elvis Presley

Following the implosion of its namesake casino in 2016, Riviera Boulevard was renamed Elvis Presley Boulevard. It runs from Las Vegas Boulevard to the entrance to the Westgate, the resort previously known as the International and the Las Vegas Hilton, where Presley performed from 1969 to 1976.

That’s in addition to the small Elvis Presley Court, in the northwest near Bradley Road and Grand Teton Drive, and Elvis Alive Drive in Kyle Canyon.

Siegfried & Roy

In 2020, The Mirage honored Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, the hotel’s headliners from 1990 to 2003, by renaming one of the roads leading into the resort Siegfried and Roy Drive.

Twelve years earlier, the eastbound frontage road along the 215 Beltway from Sunset Road to Decatur Boulevard was renamed Roy Horn Way.

There’s a (likely unrelated) Siegfried Street in a neighborhood across Tropicana Avenue from Spanish Trail.

And a neighborhood just north of Santa Fe Station, built on land once owned by the magicians, includes Tiger’s Lair Court, White Tiger Court and Mirage Garden Street.

Other entertainers

• Wayne Newton Boulevard is the main route into and out of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport.

• Debbie Reynolds Drive connects Convention Center Drive and Desert Inn Road.

• Liberace Avenue, a stretch of Karen Avenue that was renamed for the showman in 2022, runs from Maryland Parkway to Joe W. Brown Drive.

• Mel Tormé Way, named for the singer nicknamed the Velvet Fog, runs from Sammy Davis Jr. Drive around Fashion Show mall and behind Treasure Island.

• Jimmy Durante Boulevard runs from Flamingo Road to Tropicana Avenue behind Sam’s Town.

• Tony Bennett Way connects Paradise Road and Palos Verdes Street just north of Flamingo Road.

• And Tupac Lane, near the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive and Lone Mountain Road, is named for the rapper who died in 1996 after being shot at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.