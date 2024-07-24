92°F
Entertainment

Here’s what the Sphere has displayed on its exterior in its 1st year — PHOTOS

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizu ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Sphere welcomes Formula One fans before the third practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix aut ...
The Sphere welcomes Formula One fans before the third practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The MSG Sphere displays A's message after MLB owners approved the relocation of the Oakland Ath ...
The MSG Sphere displays A's message after MLB owners approved the relocation of the Oakland Athletic's to Las Vegas by a 30-0 vote, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Luffy, the protagonist in the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece, covers the Sphere duri ...
Luffy, the protagonist in the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece, covers the Sphere during Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, outside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Luffy, the protagonist in the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece, covers the Sphere as a ...
Luffy, the protagonist in the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece, covers the Sphere as attendees of the Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party take videos and photographs on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frames from the Japanese anime series One Piece scroll across the Sphere during Toei Animation& ...
Frames from the Japanese anime series One Piece scroll across the Sphere during Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, outside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A graphic advertising the upcoming shows of Dead & Company is seen on the Sphere in Las Veg ...
A graphic advertising the upcoming shows of Dead & Company is seen on the Sphere in Las Vegas Monday, April 15, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The NHL Draft, coming to Sphere on June 28 and 29, is advertised on the Exosphere. (Sphere Ente ...
The NHL Draft, coming to Sphere on June 28 and 29, is advertised on the Exosphere. (Sphere Entertainment)
The art of Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead and Dead and Company was featured on the Sphere's E ...
The art of Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead and Dead and Company was featured on the Sphere's Exosphere on Earth Day. (Sphere Entertainment)
The art of filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg was featured on the Sphere's Exosphere on Earth Day. (S ...
The art of filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg was featured on the Sphere's Exosphere on Earth Day. (Sphere Entertainment)
For the holidays, Emoji donned an ugly sweater and caught snowflakes on its tongue. (Sphere Ent ...
For the holidays, Emoji donned an ugly sweater and caught snowflakes on its tongue. (Sphere Entertainment)
To celebrate the beginning of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Sphere transformed the E ...
To celebrate the beginning of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Sphere transformed the Exosphere into a basketball with a welcome message to teams, players and fans. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The first Super Bowl ring, awarded to the Green Bay Packers, is shown on the Exosphere. (Daniel ...
The first Super Bowl ring, awarded to the Green Bay Packers, is shown on the Exosphere. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The smiling, yellow Emoji has become the giant public face of the $2.3 billion Sphere. (Sphere ...
The smiling, yellow Emoji has become the giant public face of the $2.3 billion Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)
Sphere in Las Vegas turns into giant game of Tetris during CES (Credit Sphere Entertainment)
Sphere in Las Vegas turns into giant game of Tetris during CES (Credit Sphere Entertainment)
The legendary Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are shown in the "Christmas Spectacular"-themed s ...
The legendary Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are shown in the "Christmas Spectacular"-themed show at the Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen turns a corner about the MSG Sphere during the practice s ...
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen turns a corner about the MSG Sphere during the practice session on the second night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Spectators watch the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas ...
Spectators watch the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An image of Sphere's Super Bowl week programming. (Sphere Entertainment)
An image of Sphere's Super Bowl week programming. (Sphere Entertainment)
July 24, 2024 - 7:49 am
July 24, 2024 - 7:49 am
 

Since illuminating its Exosphere for the first time on July 4, 2023, the world-famous Sphere in Las Vegas has displayed everything from an A’s baseball logo to an activation for the popular “One Piece” Japanese manga and anime franchise.

According to Sphere Entertainment, the venue’s Exosphere is the largest LED screen on Earth at 580,000 square feet.

The company says the Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, spaced eight inches apart.

Each puck, according to Sphere Entertainment, contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying more than 1 billion different colors.

Almost all of the clips shown on the iconic venue are made in-house by a 40- to 50-member team — including animators, camera operators, graphic designers and those who figure out how to put the various pixels in the right places — at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California, the Review-Journal previously reported.

The clips that show an Emoji will involve a team of 15 to 20 people and it will take one to two weeks to get the image up and running, according to Guy Barnett, who oversaw Sphere’s brand strategy and creative development before transitioning into a consulting role.

Clips that must be built from the ground up can take the same-sized team between four and six weeks, Barnett told the Review-Journal.

Take a look back at some of the designs that have ran on the Exosphere since the Sphere first debuted its exterior masterpiece in the photo gallery above.

