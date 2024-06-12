77°F
‘One Piece’ Japanese anime series featured on Sphere in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Luffy, the protagonist in the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece, covers the Sphere during Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, outside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kazuki Yao, the voice actor of Franky in the Japanese anime series One Piece, takes photographs of the Sphere during Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Luffy, the protagonist in the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece, covers the Sphere during Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, outside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frames from the Japanese anime series One Piece scroll across the Sphere during Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, outside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Jolly Roger for Luffy, the protagonist in the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece, covers the Sphere during Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, outside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kazuki Yao, the voice actor of Franky in the Japanese anime series One Piece, films an interview segment inside of the High Roller as graphics from the show are displayed on the Sphere during Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Luffy, the protagonist in the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece, covers the Sphere as attendees of the Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party take videos and photographs on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Luffy, the protagonist in the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece, covers the Sphere as attendees of the Toei Animation’s One Piece Las Vegas Takeover Party take videos and photographs on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 5:41 am
 

Toei Animation, the team behind the incredibly popular “One Piece” Japanese manga and anime franchise, on Tuesday had a “takeover” for the series on the exterior of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The activation, according to a news release, is part of the brand’s launch of its new “One Piece” English language YouTube channel.

“One Piece” stars Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who can stretch his body like rubber, and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates.

As the first official One Piece restaurant in the U.S., the series recently opened One Piece Cafe on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown.

According to Toei Animation, the Sphere activation marks the largest ever “One Piece” display. Creators say the activation consists of a 90-second-long anime created especially for the Exosphere.

The week-long “One Piece” activation at the Sphere, which runs through Sunday, included a four-hour-long “takeover” on Tuesday night.

View photos from Tuesday night’s “takeover” event in the gallery above.

Johnny Wactor attends the "Silent River" opening night theatrical premiere at Laemmle Glendale ...
‘General Hospital’ actor shot dead in Los Angeles robbery
Theresa Braine, New York Daily News

Actor Johnny Wactor, known for playing Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles, family members and his agent said Sunday.

