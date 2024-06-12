‘One Piece’ Japanese anime series featured on Sphere in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Toei Animation, the team behind the incredibly popular “One Piece” Japanese manga and anime franchise, on Tuesday had a “takeover” for the series on the exterior of the Sphere in Las Vegas.
The activation, according to a news release, is part of the brand’s launch of its new “One Piece” English language YouTube channel.
“One Piece” stars Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who can stretch his body like rubber, and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates.
As the first official One Piece restaurant in the U.S., the series recently opened One Piece Cafe on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown.
According to Toei Animation, the Sphere activation marks the largest ever “One Piece” display. Creators say the activation consists of a 90-second-long anime created especially for the Exosphere.
The week-long “One Piece” activation at the Sphere, which runs through Sunday, included a four-hour-long “takeover” on Tuesday night.
