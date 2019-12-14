Holidays by the numbers in Southern Nevada

Vehicles drive through Glittering Lights on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. The holiday drive-through of lights and sounds is free for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
Volunteers serve up trays of turkey and all the trimmings during the Christmas meal at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2014. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteers prepare holiday meals during the annual Christmas Eve dinner at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission on Dec. 24, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People run in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco
A runner wears Santa Claus themed slippers for the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco
Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cheryl Frazier, left, holds her granddaughter McKenna Dillon, 1, as they walk through Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Diamond Wills, 17, skates at the Winter's Village Ice Skating Experience at Green Valley Ranch Resort Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Henderson. Wills, along with about 50 others from St. Jude's Ranch for Children experienced the ice rink, some for the very first time. (Review-Journal file photo)
Skaters enjoy the ice rink set up in Toshiba Plaza during The Park’s first-ever tree-lighting ceremony. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)
A participant of Holiday Express at Springs Preserve decorates a cookie. (Springs Preserve)
Skaters enjoy the last moments of light at dusk at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Ice Rink on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sometimes numbers can be boring. But pick the right numbers and a digit can describe the world in ways that are downright festive.
Consider this garland of numbers which, added together, illustrate some of the ways in which Southern Nevadans celebrate the holiday season.
22: City-installed holiday banners that will greet visitors to downtown Las Vegas.
24: Number of times the phrase “good grief” was uttered during Rainbow Company Youth Theatre’s production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Charleston Heights Arts Center, which ends its run at 2 p.m. today.
72: Costumes featured in this year’s edition of “Holiday Glow,” the Fashion Show’s holiday runway show.
100: Gallons of “snow fluid” that will be used to make it snow 252 times from Nov. 21 through Jan. 1 at Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.
155: Salvation Army Southern Nevada kettle sites in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump and Mesquite this season.
216:Days that Chet Buchanan has lived on a 30-foot-scaffold while collecting toys for the annual KLUC-FM toy drive.
1,100:Number of meals the Las Vegas Rescue Mission expects to serve from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.
3,300:Christmas cookies decorated last year by riders of Springs Preserve’s Holiday Express tram.
14,927.60:Miles that 5K and 1-mile participants of Opportunity Village’s Las Vegas Great Santa Run walked, ran, ambled and sauntered in 2018.
21,357: Hot chocolates served in 2018 to guests at the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village.
23,500:Estimated number of visitors who walked through the Boulder City yard of Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave — 2016 winners of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” — to view the couples’ Christmas decorations.
35,000:Pairs of skates expected to be rented this season at The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan.
215,000:Guests who visit the Ethel M Chocolate Factory store and Holiday Cactus Garden each year during the holiday season.
3 million:Minimum number of LED lights spread over 2.5 miles of Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which is in its 19th year.
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)