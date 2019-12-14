Holidays by the numbers in Southern Nevada

How many lights shine at Glittering Lights? How many miles do Santa Run participants cover, collectively? We have those answers and more.

Vehicles drive through Glittering Lights on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. The holiday drive-through of lights and sounds is free for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Volunteers serve up trays of turkey and all the trimmings during the Christmas meal at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2014. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteers prepare holiday meals during the annual Christmas Eve dinner at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission on Dec. 24, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People run in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A runner wears Santa Claus themed slippers for the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Holiday goers enjoy the lights at Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cheryl Frazier, left, holds her granddaughter McKenna Dillon, 1, as they walk through Ethel M Chocolates Botanical Cactus Garden on Monday, November 12, 2018, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Diamond Wills, 17, skates at the Winter's Village Ice Skating Experience at Green Valley Ranch Resort Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Henderson. Wills, along with about 50 others from St. Jude's Ranch for Children experienced the ice rink, some for the very first time. (Review-Journal file photo)

Skaters enjoy the ice rink set up in Toshiba Plaza during The Park’s first-ever tree-lighting ceremony. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

A participant of Holiday Express at Springs Preserve decorates a cookie. (Springs Preserve)

Skaters enjoy the last moments of light at dusk at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Ice Rink on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sometimes numbers can be boring. But pick the right numbers and a digit can describe the world in ways that are downright festive.

Consider this garland of numbers which, added together, illustrate some of the ways in which Southern Nevadans celebrate the holiday season.

22: City-installed holiday banners that will greet visitors to downtown Las Vegas.

24: Number of times the phrase “good grief” was uttered during Rainbow Company Youth Theatre’s production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Charleston Heights Arts Center, which ends its run at 2 p.m. today.

72: Costumes featured in this year’s edition of “Holiday Glow,” the Fashion Show’s holiday runway show.

100: Gallons of “snow fluid” that will be used to make it snow 252 times from Nov. 21 through Jan. 1 at Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.

155: Salvation Army Southern Nevada kettle sites in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump and Mesquite this season.

216: Days that Chet Buchanan has lived on a 30-foot-scaffold while collecting toys for the annual KLUC-FM toy drive.

1,100: Number of meals the Las Vegas Rescue Mission expects to serve from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

3,300: Christmas cookies decorated last year by riders of Springs Preserve’s Holiday Express tram.

14,927.60: Miles that 5K and 1-mile participants of Opportunity Village’s Las Vegas Great Santa Run walked, ran, ambled and sauntered in 2018.

21,357: Hot chocolates served in 2018 to guests at the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village.

23,500: Estimated number of visitors who walked through the Boulder City yard of Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave — 2016 winners of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” — to view the couples’ Christmas decorations.

35,000: Pairs of skates expected to be rented this season at The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan.

215,000: Guests who visit the Ethel M Chocolate Factory store and Holiday Cactus Garden each year during the holiday season.

3 million: Minimum number of LED lights spread over 2.5 miles of Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which is in its 19th year.

