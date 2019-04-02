‘Hunger Games’ exhibition to open on Las Vegas Strip

Jennifer Lawrence stars as 'Katniss Everdeen' in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1."

“The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” is set to launch in May at the MGM Grand and will include costumes, props, set re-creations and a fully immersive archery-training experience.

The attraction is based on the blockbuster movie franchise, which grossed more than $3 billion at the worldwide box office. It celebrates the epic journey of Katniss Everdeen from her humble beginnings in District 12 to her rise as the Mockingjay.

It will showcase galleries including the Hall of Justice, President Snow’s Office, the Tribute Train, District 13 and an archery-training experience set within a 60-foot-wide digital training lab.

The exhibition includes multiple interactive features that explore behind-the-scenes content and the technology that brought Suzanne Collins’ best-selling book series to the big screen.

The costume gallery will display nearly 30 original outfits worn by the cast, including the Girl on Fire dress, the Mockingjay gown, Katniss’ Mockingjay armor and pin, Peacekeeper armor and rebellion tactical gear.

Located at The District at the MGM Grand, “The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” will be open daily starting May 1. Tickets can be purchased at thehungergamesexhibition.com or at the “Hunger Games: The Exhibition” on-site box office.