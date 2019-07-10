‘Hunger Games’ interactive exhibit opens on Las Vegas Strip
May the odds be ever in your favor at the new attraction at the MGM Grand.
Appropriately located in the District area of the resort and casino is the Hunger Games: The Exhibition.
The recently opened exhibition takes guests along the journey of Katniss Everdeen and her rise as the Mockingjay. The immersive experience takes guests through scenes of the movie with displays of actual props and extravagant costumes worn by Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Banks and others.
Guests can participate in interactive sections, such as trivia on Capitol TV, training areas for recruits and a massive archery range, which has won a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest touch-screen display.
The Hunger Games: The Exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $45.
