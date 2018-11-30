Jim Gaffigan, Andrea Bocelli lead best shows in Las Vegas this week

Jim Gaffigan
Comedian Jim Gaffigan brings his “Fixer Upper Tour” back to Caesars Palace for the third time this year. The three-time Grammy nominee recently posted on social media that he’ll perform all new material during his Las Vegas stop. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday in the Colosseum. Tickets are in $55 to $99.50; call 866-320-9763.
Andrea Bocelli
He scored his first No. 1 album in the U.S. with last month’s release of “Si,” a collection of all new, original songs. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s eight-city tour visits the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $82 to $418.25; call 888-929-7849.
Gabriel Iglesias
“Fluffy” comedian Gabriel Iglesias entertains at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $65.39 to $98.09; call 702-792-7777.
Peter Cincotti
Pianist Peter Cincotti returns to The Smith Center on Friday. The singer-songwriter plays songs from his latest album, “Long Way From Home,” at 7 p.m. in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 702-749-2000.
Toys for Tickets
Country artists Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen, Jimmie Allen, Mitchell Tenpenny and Tenille Townes will perform at the 15th annual Toys for Tickets All-Star Jam at 7 p.m. Sunday at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Fans who donate a new, unwrapped toy — to benefit Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada — will receive a ticket. Drop off toys at 95.5 The Bull Studios, 2880 Meade Ave.; visit 955thebull.com.