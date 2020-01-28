Las Vegas events for 2020
You can’t say we didn’t have any suggestions of things to do this year.
The Review-Journal has curated a list of acts, entertainers, shows and spectacles through the 2020 calendar year. From sports to concerts to comedy, there’s likely something for everyone in the Las Vegas Valley.
We’ll update the list as events end and others are added.
February
Feb. 7
Dermot Kennedy, Palms
The Doobie Brothers, The Venetian (through Feb. 22)
Good Vibrations, South Point (through Feb. 9)
Gwen Stefani, Planet Hollywood Resort (through Feb. 22)
Iliza Shlesinger, The Mirage (also Feb. 8)
Julie Budd, The Smith Center
Neil Sedaka, The Orleans (also Feb. 8)
The Yardbirds, Golden Nugget
Feb. 8
Brian McKnight, Wynn Las Vegas
Jammin’ 105.7 Love Affair Concert, The Orleans
La Caravana Del Amor, Westgate Las Vegas
Feb. 10
Silversun Pickups, Mandalay Bay
Feb. 14
Blue Oyster Cult, Golden Nugget
Dierks Bentley, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (also Feb. 15)
Jim Brickman, The Smith Center (also Feb. 15)
Mariah Carey, Caesars Palace (through Feb. 29)
Rex Smith, Red Rock Resort
Shaun Cassidy, Green Valley Ranch Resort
Feb. 15
Ana Barbara, Mandalay Bay
Bobby Caldwell, Santa Fe Station
Edwin McCain, Sunset Station
Los Temerarios, Mandalay Bay
Rob Lowe, Planet Hollywood Resort
Feb. 16
Jeff Dunham, Caesars Palace
Nikki Glaser, The Mirage
Feb. 19
Cher, Park MGM (through Feb. 29)
Sarah McLachlan, Wynn Las Vegas (through Feb. 22)
Feb. 20
Alter Bridge, Mandalay Bay
Dweezil Zappa, The Linq
Feb. 21
Grand Funk Railroad, Golden Nugget
Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, South Point (through Feb. 23)
NASCAR Weekend, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through Feb. 23)
Tim Allen, The Mirage (also Feb. 22)
Feb. 25
Travis Tritt, The Smith Center
Feb. 26
Christina Aguilera, Planet Hollywood Resort (through March 6)
Harry Connick Jr., Wynn Las Vegas (through Feb. 29)
Shen Yun, The Smith Center (through March 1)
Feb. 27
Thrice, The Linq
Feb. 28
Amanda Miguel y Diego Verdaguer, Texas Station
Capitol Steps, South Point (through March 1)
Chicago, The Venetian (through March 14)
Dave Matthews Band, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
David Spade and Ray Romano, The Mirage (also Feb. 29)
The Doo Wop Project, The Smith Center (also Feb. 29)
Firehouse, Golden Nugget
Joey Diaz, Treasure Island
Overkill, Mandalay Bay
Feb. 29
Big League Weekend: Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics, Las Vegas Ballpark (also March 1)
March
March 4
Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat, Wynn Las Vegas (through March 7)
Michael Bolton, The Smith Center
March 5
Donovan Frankenreiter, The Linq
March 6
Atlantic City Boys, South Point (through March 8)
Billy Idol, Palms (through March 14)
Bruno Mars, Park MGM (also March 7)
Dennis DeYoung, Golden Nugget
Lucia Micarelli, The Smith Center (also March 7)
Rod Stewart, Caesars Palace (through March 21)
Tom Segura, The Mirage (also March 7)
March 7
Big League Weekend: Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs, Las Vegas Ballpark (also March 8)
Rippingtons, Santa Fe Station
UFC 248, T-Mobile Arena
March 8
Leslie Odom Jr., Mandalay Bay
March 9
DaVido, Mandalay Bay
March 10
“Once on This Island,” The Smith Center (through March 15)
March 11
Lionel Richie, Wynn Las Vegas (through March 14)
Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, T-Mobile Arena (through March 14)
311, Park MGM (through March 13)
March 12
Giada Valenti, The Smith Center
March 13
Bill Maher, The Mirage (also March 14)
Foghat, Golden Nugget
Shania Twain, Planet Hollywood Resort (through March 28)
Trippie Redd, Mandalay Bay
Winter Dance Party, South Point (through March 15)
March 14
Hotel California, M Resort
Paul Byrom, The Smith Center
Post Malone, MGM Grand
March 15
Il Volo, Palms
Jeff Dunham, Caesars Palace
March 19
Ween, The Linq (through March 21)
March 20
Andre Rieu, T-Mobile Arena
Daniel Tosh, The Mirage (also March 21)
Donny Edwards, South Point (through March 22)
Melanie Martinez, Palms
Tommy James and the Shondells, Golden Nugget
Vonda Shepard, The Smith Center (also March 21)
ZZ Top, The Venetian (through March 28)
March 21
Ana Gabriel, Mandalay Bay
Kansas, The Smith Center
The Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour, Paris Las Vegas
Prince Royce, Palms
March 24
CeeLo Green, Flamingo Las Vegas (through April 4)
Robbie Williams, Wynn Las Vegas (through April 4)
Silverstein, The Linq
March 25
Galactic with Anjelika Jelly Joseph, The Linq
March 27
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Smith Center (also March 28)
Bad Religion, the Alkaline Trio, The Linq
George Lopez, The Mirage (also March 28)
The Lettermen, South Point (through March 29)
Molly Hatchet, Golden Nugget
The Stellar Awards, The Orleans
Zac Brown Band, T-Mobile Arena
March 28
Brantley Gilbert, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Mary Wilson, The Smith Center (also March 29)
Survivor, Boulder Station
Tracy Morgan, Palms
April
April 1
Kelly Clarkson, Planet Hollywood Resort (through April 11)
April 2
Baby Shark, The Orleans
Shin Lim, The Mirage (through June 7)
April 3
Arturo Sandoval, The Smith Center (also April 4)
Badfinger, Golden Nugget
Cirque du Soleil: “Axel,” T-Mobile Arena (through April 5)
Jerry Seinfeld, Caesars Palace (also April 4)
April 4
ACM Beach Bash: Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Mandalay Bay
Sech, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Wilco, The Linq
April 5
Academy of Country Music Awards, MGM Grand
Volbeat, Palms
April 8
Diana Ross, Wynn Las Vegas (through April 18)
Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through April 18)
April 9
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Paris Las Vegas (through April 11)
April 10
The Association, Golden Nugget
Bill Engvall, Red Rock Resort
April 11
Drum Tao, The Smith Center
April 12
Tech N9ne, Mandalay Bay
April 14
“Mean Girls,” The Smith Center (through April 19)
April 17
The Buckinghams, Golden Nugget
Chris D’Elia, The Mirage (also April 18)
Foreigner, The Venetian (through April 25)
The Lao Tizer Band with Eric Marienthal, The Smith Center
“Paw Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue,” The Orleans (through April 19)
Tesla, Mandalay Bay
April 18
Keiko Matsui, Santa Fe Station
April 20
Bruno Mars, Park MGM (through April 25)
April 21
“Disney Dance Upon a Dream,” The Orleans
April 22
Bryan Adams, Wynn Las Vegas (through April 25)
April 24
Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (also April 25)
Tierney Sutton Band, The Smith Center
April 25
Brett Young, Red Rock Resort
Neal McCoy, Boulder Station
April 26
Little Big Town, Caesars Palace
April 30
Lady Gaga, Park MGM (through May 16)
May
May 1
The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget
Gwen Stefani, Planet Hollywood Resort (through May 16)
In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, Mandalay Bay
Kesha, Palms
Meow Meow, The Smith Center (also May 2)
May 2
Pepe Aguilar, Mandalay Bay
REO Speedwagon, Red Rock Resort
Whitney Cummings, The Mirage
May 5
The Who, Caesars Palace (through May 16)
May 6
Earth, Wind & Fire, Palms (through May 16)
May 8
The Babys, Golden Nugget
Daniel Tosh, The Mirage (also May 9)
Makana, The Smith Center
May 9
Ambrosia, Santa Fe Station
#IMomSoHard: “Mom’s Night Out Round 2,” Green Valley Ranch Resort
“The Millenium Tour”: Omarion, Bow Wow, MGM Grand
Michael Buble, T-Mobile Arena
Omarion, Bow Wow, MGM Grand
May 13
Santana, Mandalay Bay (through May 24)
May 15
Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through May 17)
Jerry Seinfeld, Caesars Palace (also May 16)
Melissa Errico, The Smith Center
NF, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Tim Allen, The Mirage
May 16
The LIT AF Tour, Mandalay Bay
Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, MGM Grand
May 19
Shinedown, Palms
May 20
Aerosmith, Park MGM (through June 4)
Garrison Keillor, The Smith Center
Shania Twain, Planet Hollywood Resort (through June 6)
May 22
Incubus, Palms (also May 23)
Riverdance, Paris Las Vegas (through May 24)
Starship with Mickey Thomas, Golden Nugget
Sting, Caesars Palace (through June 6)
May 23
Don Felder, Green Valley Ranch Resort
Sebastian Maniscalco, Wynn Las Vegas (also May 24)
May 24
Jeff Dunham, Caesars Palace
May 29
Jay and the Americans, Golden Nugget
Jo Koy, Wynn Las Vegsa (through May 31)
Sara Niemietz & W.G. Snuffy Walden, The Smith Center
Tom Segura, The Mirage (also May 30)
May 30
Squeeze, Paris Las Vegas
June
June 5
Bill Maher, The Mirage (also June 6)
Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, Golden Nugget
June 10
Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through June 20)
June 12
AJR, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sweet, Golden Nugget
June 13
Jim Gaffigan, Wynn Las Vegas
June 19
Daniel Tosh, The Mirage (also June 20)
June 20
Awolnation, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Palms
Bon Jovi, T-Mobile Arena
Peter White, Santa Fe Station
June 23
“The Band’s Visit,” The Smith Center (through June 28)
June 26
Chelsea Handler, The Mirage
Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Golden Nugget
June 27
Berlin with Terri Nunn, Sunset Station
Kathleen Madigan, The Mirage
July
July 3
Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, Golden Nugget
July 4
Scorpions, Queensryche, Planet Hollywood Resort (through July 25)
July 10
Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (also July 11)
July 11
The Ladies of the ’80s, Texas Station
July 24
Steelheart, Golden Nugget
Trevor Noah, Wynn Las Vegas (also July 25)
July 25
Joss Stone, Red Rock Resort
July 29
Kelly Clarkson, Planet Hollywood Resort (through Aug. 8)
July 31
Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, MGM Grand
Rebelution, Mandalay Bay (also Aug. 1)
Rick Derringer, Golden Nugget
August
Aug. 7
Ambrosia, Golden Nugget
Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (through Aug. 8)
Aug. 11
CeeLo Green, Flamingo Las Vegas (through Aug. 22)
Aug. 14
Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (through Aug. 16)
Aug. 15
Justin Moore, Sunset Station
Sting, Caesars Palace (through Sept. 2)
Aug. 28
Firehouse, Golden Nugget
September
Sept. 4
Kidz Bop, The Smith Center
Lita Ford, Golden Nugget
Sept. 5
Harry Styles, MGM Grand
Sept. 11
The Association, Golden Nugget
The Black Crowes, MGM Grand
Joe Weider’s Olympia, The Orleans (also Sept. 12)
Sept. 13
Los Angeles Azules, Mandalay Bay
Sept. 18
The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget
Kelly Clarkson, Planet Hollywood Resort (through Sept. 26)
Rod Stewart, Caesars Palace (through Oct. 3)
Sept. 25
Grand Funk Railroad, Golden Nugget
NASCAR Weekend, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through Sept. 27)
Sept. 26
Matchbox Twenty, the Wallflowers, Palms
October
Oct. 2
Jefferson Starship, Golden Nugget
Oct. 7
Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through Oct. 17)
Oct. 9
The Buckinghams, Golden Nugget
Oct. 16
America, Golden Nugget
Oct. 17
Dan + Shay, T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 30
Tommy James and the Shondells, Golden Nugget
November
Nov. 6
Sweet, Golden Nugget
Nov. 13
Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Golden Nugget
Nov. 20
BJ Thomas, Golden Nugget
Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (also Nov. 21)
Nov. 27
The Guess Who, Golden Nugget
December
Dec. 2
Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through Dec. 12)
Dec. 18
Jay and the Americans, Golden Nugget
Dec. 25
The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget