Las Vegas events for 2020

Here is a list of Las Vegas acts, entertainers, shows and spectacles through the 2020 calendar year. From sports to concerts to comedy, there’s something for everyone.

Bruno Mars performs on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal @johnnykats)

Gwen Stefani speaks at an event at Planet Hollywood Resort on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. Stefani announced her "Just a Girl" residency at Zappos Theater beginning June 27. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Mariah Carey performs during her opening night at Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Wednesday, May 6, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review Journal) Follow Bizua Tesfaye on Twitter @bizutesfaye

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant autographs items for fans before playing the Cleveland Indians in the annual Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 17, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dusty Hill, left and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top are shown at The Venetian Theater on Friday, April 20, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Diana Ross is “coming out” to Las Vegas when she performs at Caesars Palace. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Brian Newman and Lady Gaga, perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Strip on New Year's Day Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A sea of concert goers dance during SAYMYNAME's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Harry Styles performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Jerry Seinfeld is shown in an unbilled performance at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Kelly Clarkson onstage at the iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 30. (Review-Journal file photo)

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn perform together at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Friday, June 19, 2015. (Review-Journal file photo)

Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire are shown on stage during sound check at Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Billy Idol performs at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino at 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

You can’t say we didn’t have any suggestions of things to do this year.

The Review-Journal has curated a list of acts, entertainers, shows and spectacles through the 2020 calendar year. From sports to concerts to comedy, there’s likely something for everyone in the Las Vegas Valley.

We’ll update the list as events end and others are added.

February

Feb. 7

Dermot Kennedy, Palms

The Doobie Brothers, The Venetian (through Feb. 22)

Good Vibrations, South Point (through Feb. 9)

Gwen Stefani, Planet Hollywood Resort (through Feb. 22)

Iliza Shlesinger, The Mirage (also Feb. 8)

Julie Budd, The Smith Center

Neil Sedaka, The Orleans (also Feb. 8)

The Yardbirds, Golden Nugget

Feb. 8

Brian McKnight, Wynn Las Vegas

Jammin’ 105.7 Love Affair Concert, The Orleans

La Caravana Del Amor, Westgate Las Vegas

Feb. 10

Silversun Pickups, Mandalay Bay

Feb. 14

Blue Oyster Cult, Golden Nugget

Dierks Bentley, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (also Feb. 15)

Jim Brickman, The Smith Center (also Feb. 15)

Mariah Carey, Caesars Palace (through Feb. 29)

Rex Smith, Red Rock Resort

Shaun Cassidy, Green Valley Ranch Resort

Feb. 15

Ana Barbara, Mandalay Bay

Bobby Caldwell, Santa Fe Station

Edwin McCain, Sunset Station

Los Temerarios, Mandalay Bay

Rob Lowe, Planet Hollywood Resort

Feb. 16

Jeff Dunham, Caesars Palace

Nikki Glaser, The Mirage

Feb. 19

Cher, Park MGM (through Feb. 29)

Sarah McLachlan, Wynn Las Vegas (through Feb. 22)

Feb. 20

Alter Bridge, Mandalay Bay

Dweezil Zappa, The Linq

Feb. 21

Grand Funk Railroad, Golden Nugget

Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, South Point (through Feb. 23)

NASCAR Weekend, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through Feb. 23)

Tim Allen, The Mirage (also Feb. 22)

Feb. 25

Travis Tritt, The Smith Center

Feb. 26

Christina Aguilera, Planet Hollywood Resort (through March 6)

Harry Connick Jr., Wynn Las Vegas (through Feb. 29)

Shen Yun, The Smith Center (through March 1)

Feb. 27

Thrice, The Linq

Feb. 28

Amanda Miguel y Diego Verdaguer, Texas Station

Capitol Steps, South Point (through March 1)

Chicago, The Venetian (through March 14)

Dave Matthews Band, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

David Spade and Ray Romano, The Mirage (also Feb. 29)

The Doo Wop Project, The Smith Center (also Feb. 29)

Firehouse, Golden Nugget

Joey Diaz, Treasure Island

Overkill, Mandalay Bay

Feb. 29

Big League Weekend: Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics, Las Vegas Ballpark (also March 1)

March

March 4

Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat, Wynn Las Vegas (through March 7)

Michael Bolton, The Smith Center

March 5

Donovan Frankenreiter, The Linq

March 6

Atlantic City Boys, South Point (through March 8)

Billy Idol, Palms (through March 14)

Bruno Mars, Park MGM (also March 7)

Dennis DeYoung, Golden Nugget

Lucia Micarelli, The Smith Center (also March 7)

Rod Stewart, Caesars Palace (through March 21)

Tom Segura, The Mirage (also March 7)

March 7

Big League Weekend: Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs, Las Vegas Ballpark (also March 8)

Rippingtons, Santa Fe Station

UFC 248, T-Mobile Arena

March 8

Leslie Odom Jr., Mandalay Bay

March 9

DaVido, Mandalay Bay

March 10

“Once on This Island,” The Smith Center (through March 15)

March 11

Lionel Richie, Wynn Las Vegas (through March 14)

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, T-Mobile Arena (through March 14)

311, Park MGM (through March 13)

March 12

Giada Valenti, The Smith Center

March 13

Bill Maher, The Mirage (also March 14)

Foghat, Golden Nugget

Shania Twain, Planet Hollywood Resort (through March 28)

Trippie Redd, Mandalay Bay

Winter Dance Party, South Point (through March 15)

March 14

Hotel California, M Resort

Paul Byrom, The Smith Center

Post Malone, MGM Grand

March 15

Il Volo, Palms

Jeff Dunham, Caesars Palace

March 19

Ween, The Linq (through March 21)

March 20

Andre Rieu, T-Mobile Arena

Daniel Tosh, The Mirage (also March 21)

Donny Edwards, South Point (through March 22)

Melanie Martinez, Palms

Tommy James and the Shondells, Golden Nugget

Vonda Shepard, The Smith Center (also March 21)

ZZ Top, The Venetian (through March 28)

March 21

Ana Gabriel, Mandalay Bay

Kansas, The Smith Center

The Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour, Paris Las Vegas

Prince Royce, Palms

March 24

CeeLo Green, Flamingo Las Vegas (through April 4)

Robbie Williams, Wynn Las Vegas (through April 4)

Silverstein, The Linq

March 25

Galactic with Anjelika Jelly Joseph, The Linq

March 27

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Smith Center (also March 28)

Bad Religion, the Alkaline Trio, The Linq

George Lopez, The Mirage (also March 28)

The Lettermen, South Point (through March 29)

Molly Hatchet, Golden Nugget

The Stellar Awards, The Orleans

Zac Brown Band, T-Mobile Arena

March 28

Brantley Gilbert, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Mary Wilson, The Smith Center (also March 29)

Survivor, Boulder Station

Tracy Morgan, Palms

April

April 1

Kelly Clarkson, Planet Hollywood Resort (through April 11)

April 2

Baby Shark, The Orleans

Shin Lim, The Mirage (through June 7)

April 3

Arturo Sandoval, The Smith Center (also April 4)

Badfinger, Golden Nugget

Cirque du Soleil: “Axel,” T-Mobile Arena (through April 5)

Jerry Seinfeld, Caesars Palace (also April 4)

April 4

ACM Beach Bash: Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Mandalay Bay

Sech, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Wilco, The Linq

April 5

Academy of Country Music Awards, MGM Grand

Volbeat, Palms

April 8

Diana Ross, Wynn Las Vegas (through April 18)

Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through April 18)

April 9

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Paris Las Vegas (through April 11)

April 10

The Association, Golden Nugget

Bill Engvall, Red Rock Resort

April 11

Drum Tao, The Smith Center

April 12

Tech N9ne, Mandalay Bay

April 14

“Mean Girls,” The Smith Center (through April 19)

April 17

The Buckinghams, Golden Nugget

Chris D’Elia, The Mirage (also April 18)

Foreigner, The Venetian (through April 25)

The Lao Tizer Band with Eric Marienthal, The Smith Center

“Paw Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue,” The Orleans (through April 19)

Tesla, Mandalay Bay

April 18

Keiko Matsui, Santa Fe Station

April 20

Bruno Mars, Park MGM (through April 25)

April 21

“Disney Dance Upon a Dream,” The Orleans

April 22

Bryan Adams, Wynn Las Vegas (through April 25)

April 24

Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (also April 25)

Tierney Sutton Band, The Smith Center

April 25

Brett Young, Red Rock Resort

Neal McCoy, Boulder Station

April 26

Little Big Town, Caesars Palace

April 30

Lady Gaga, Park MGM (through May 16)

May

May 1

The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget

Gwen Stefani, Planet Hollywood Resort (through May 16)

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, Mandalay Bay

Kesha, Palms

Meow Meow, The Smith Center (also May 2)

May 2

Pepe Aguilar, Mandalay Bay

REO Speedwagon, Red Rock Resort

Whitney Cummings, The Mirage

May 5

The Who, Caesars Palace (through May 16)

May 6

Earth, Wind & Fire, Palms (through May 16)

May 8

The Babys, Golden Nugget

Daniel Tosh, The Mirage (also May 9)

Makana, The Smith Center

May 9

Ambrosia, Santa Fe Station

#IMomSoHard: “Mom’s Night Out Round 2,” Green Valley Ranch Resort

“The Millenium Tour”: Omarion, Bow Wow, MGM Grand

Michael Buble, T-Mobile Arena

Omarion, Bow Wow, MGM Grand

May 13

Santana, Mandalay Bay (through May 24)

May 15

Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through May 17)

Jerry Seinfeld, Caesars Palace (also May 16)

Melissa Errico, The Smith Center

NF, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Tim Allen, The Mirage

May 16

The LIT AF Tour, Mandalay Bay

Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, MGM Grand

May 19

Shinedown, Palms

May 20

Aerosmith, Park MGM (through June 4)

Garrison Keillor, The Smith Center

Shania Twain, Planet Hollywood Resort (through June 6)

May 22

Incubus, Palms (also May 23)

Riverdance, Paris Las Vegas (through May 24)

Starship with Mickey Thomas, Golden Nugget

Sting, Caesars Palace (through June 6)

May 23

Don Felder, Green Valley Ranch Resort

Sebastian Maniscalco, Wynn Las Vegas (also May 24)

May 24

Jeff Dunham, Caesars Palace

May 29

Jay and the Americans, Golden Nugget

Jo Koy, Wynn Las Vegsa (through May 31)

Sara Niemietz & W.G. Snuffy Walden, The Smith Center

Tom Segura, The Mirage (also May 30)

May 30

Squeeze, Paris Las Vegas

June

June 5

Bill Maher, The Mirage (also June 6)

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, Golden Nugget

June 10

Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through June 20)

June 12

AJR, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sweet, Golden Nugget

June 13

Jim Gaffigan, Wynn Las Vegas

June 19

Daniel Tosh, The Mirage (also June 20)

June 20

Awolnation, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Palms

Bon Jovi, T-Mobile Arena

Peter White, Santa Fe Station

June 23

“The Band’s Visit,” The Smith Center (through June 28)

June 26

Chelsea Handler, The Mirage

Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Golden Nugget

June 27

Berlin with Terri Nunn, Sunset Station

Kathleen Madigan, The Mirage

July

July 3

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, Golden Nugget

July 4

Scorpions, Queensryche, Planet Hollywood Resort (through July 25)

July 10

Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (also July 11)

July 11

The Ladies of the ’80s, Texas Station

July 24

Steelheart, Golden Nugget

Trevor Noah, Wynn Las Vegas (also July 25)

July 25

Joss Stone, Red Rock Resort

July 29

Kelly Clarkson, Planet Hollywood Resort (through Aug. 8)

July 31

Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, MGM Grand

Rebelution, Mandalay Bay (also Aug. 1)

Rick Derringer, Golden Nugget

August

Aug. 7

Ambrosia, Golden Nugget

Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (through Aug. 8)

Aug. 11

CeeLo Green, Flamingo Las Vegas (through Aug. 22)

Aug. 14

Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (through Aug. 16)

Aug. 15

Justin Moore, Sunset Station

Sting, Caesars Palace (through Sept. 2)

Aug. 28

Firehouse, Golden Nugget

September

Sept. 4

Kidz Bop, The Smith Center

Lita Ford, Golden Nugget

Sept. 5

Harry Styles, MGM Grand

Sept. 11

The Association, Golden Nugget

The Black Crowes, MGM Grand

Joe Weider’s Olympia, The Orleans (also Sept. 12)

Sept. 13

Los Angeles Azules, Mandalay Bay

Sept. 18

The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget

Kelly Clarkson, Planet Hollywood Resort (through Sept. 26)

Rod Stewart, Caesars Palace (through Oct. 3)

Sept. 25

Grand Funk Railroad, Golden Nugget

NASCAR Weekend, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through Sept. 27)

Sept. 26

Matchbox Twenty, the Wallflowers, Palms

October

Oct. 2

Jefferson Starship, Golden Nugget

Oct. 7

Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through Oct. 17)

Oct. 9

The Buckinghams, Golden Nugget

Oct. 16

America, Golden Nugget

Oct. 17

Dan + Shay, T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 30

Tommy James and the Shondells, Golden Nugget

November

Nov. 6

Sweet, Golden Nugget

Nov. 13

Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Golden Nugget

Nov. 20

BJ Thomas, Golden Nugget

Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (also Nov. 21)

Nov. 27

The Guess Who, Golden Nugget

December

Dec. 2

Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through Dec. 12)

Dec. 18

Jay and the Americans, Golden Nugget

Dec. 25

The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget