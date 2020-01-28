62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Entertainment

Las Vegas events for 2020

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2020 - 11:30 am
 

You can’t say we didn’t have any suggestions of things to do this year.

The Review-Journal has curated a list of acts, entertainers, shows and spectacles through the 2020 calendar year. From sports to concerts to comedy, there’s likely something for everyone in the Las Vegas Valley.

We’ll update the list as events end and others are added.

February

Feb. 7

Dermot Kennedy, Palms

The Doobie Brothers, The Venetian (through Feb. 22)

Good Vibrations, South Point (through Feb. 9)

Gwen Stefani, Planet Hollywood Resort (through Feb. 22)

Iliza Shlesinger, The Mirage (also Feb. 8)

Julie Budd, The Smith Center

Neil Sedaka, The Orleans (also Feb. 8)

The Yardbirds, Golden Nugget

Feb. 8

Brian McKnight, Wynn Las Vegas

Jammin’ 105.7 Love Affair Concert, The Orleans

La Caravana Del Amor, Westgate Las Vegas

Feb. 10

Silversun Pickups, Mandalay Bay

Feb. 14

Blue Oyster Cult, Golden Nugget

Dierks Bentley, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (also Feb. 15)

Jim Brickman, The Smith Center (also Feb. 15)

Mariah Carey, Caesars Palace (through Feb. 29)

Rex Smith, Red Rock Resort

Shaun Cassidy, Green Valley Ranch Resort

Feb. 15

Ana Barbara, Mandalay Bay

Bobby Caldwell, Santa Fe Station

Edwin McCain, Sunset Station

Los Temerarios, Mandalay Bay

Rob Lowe, Planet Hollywood Resort

Feb. 16

Jeff Dunham, Caesars Palace

Nikki Glaser, The Mirage

Feb. 19

Cher, Park MGM (through Feb. 29)

Sarah McLachlan, Wynn Las Vegas (through Feb. 22)

Feb. 20

Alter Bridge, Mandalay Bay

Dweezil Zappa, The Linq

Feb. 21

Grand Funk Railroad, Golden Nugget

Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, South Point (through Feb. 23)

NASCAR Weekend, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through Feb. 23)

Tim Allen, The Mirage (also Feb. 22)

Feb. 25

Travis Tritt, The Smith Center

Feb. 26

Christina Aguilera, Planet Hollywood Resort (through March 6)

Harry Connick Jr., Wynn Las Vegas (through Feb. 29)

Shen Yun, The Smith Center (through March 1)

Feb. 27

Thrice, The Linq

Feb. 28

Amanda Miguel y Diego Verdaguer, Texas Station

Capitol Steps, South Point (through March 1)

Chicago, The Venetian (through March 14)

Dave Matthews Band, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

David Spade and Ray Romano, The Mirage (also Feb. 29)

The Doo Wop Project, The Smith Center (also Feb. 29)

Firehouse, Golden Nugget

Joey Diaz, Treasure Island

Overkill, Mandalay Bay

Feb. 29

Big League Weekend: Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics, Las Vegas Ballpark (also March 1)

March

March 4

Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat, Wynn Las Vegas (through March 7)

Michael Bolton, The Smith Center

March 5

Donovan Frankenreiter, The Linq

March 6

Atlantic City Boys, South Point (through March 8)

Billy Idol, Palms (through March 14)

Bruno Mars, Park MGM (also March 7)

Dennis DeYoung, Golden Nugget

Lucia Micarelli, The Smith Center (also March 7)

Rod Stewart, Caesars Palace (through March 21)

Tom Segura, The Mirage (also March 7)

March 7

Big League Weekend: Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs, Las Vegas Ballpark (also March 8)

Rippingtons, Santa Fe Station

UFC 248, T-Mobile Arena

March 8

Leslie Odom Jr., Mandalay Bay

March 9

DaVido, Mandalay Bay

March 10

“Once on This Island,” The Smith Center (through March 15)

March 11

Lionel Richie, Wynn Las Vegas (through March 14)

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, T-Mobile Arena (through March 14)

311, Park MGM (through March 13)

March 12

Giada Valenti, The Smith Center

March 13

Bill Maher, The Mirage (also March 14)

Foghat, Golden Nugget

Shania Twain, Planet Hollywood Resort (through March 28)

Trippie Redd, Mandalay Bay

Winter Dance Party, South Point (through March 15)

March 14

Hotel California, M Resort

Paul Byrom, The Smith Center

Post Malone, MGM Grand

March 15

Il Volo, Palms

Jeff Dunham, Caesars Palace

March 19

Ween, The Linq (through March 21)

March 20

Andre Rieu, T-Mobile Arena

Daniel Tosh, The Mirage (also March 21)

Donny Edwards, South Point (through March 22)

Melanie Martinez, Palms

Tommy James and the Shondells, Golden Nugget

Vonda Shepard, The Smith Center (also March 21)

ZZ Top, The Venetian (through March 28)

March 21

Ana Gabriel, Mandalay Bay

Kansas, The Smith Center

The Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour, Paris Las Vegas

Prince Royce, Palms

March 24

CeeLo Green, Flamingo Las Vegas (through April 4)

Robbie Williams, Wynn Las Vegas (through April 4)

Silverstein, The Linq

March 25

Galactic with Anjelika Jelly Joseph, The Linq

March 27

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Smith Center (also March 28)

Bad Religion, the Alkaline Trio, The Linq

George Lopez, The Mirage (also March 28)

The Lettermen, South Point (through March 29)

Molly Hatchet, Golden Nugget

The Stellar Awards, The Orleans

Zac Brown Band, T-Mobile Arena

March 28

Brantley Gilbert, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Mary Wilson, The Smith Center (also March 29)

Survivor, Boulder Station

Tracy Morgan, Palms

April

April 1

Kelly Clarkson, Planet Hollywood Resort (through April 11)

April 2

Baby Shark, The Orleans

Shin Lim, The Mirage (through June 7)

April 3

Arturo Sandoval, The Smith Center (also April 4)

Badfinger, Golden Nugget

Cirque du Soleil: “Axel,” T-Mobile Arena (through April 5)

Jerry Seinfeld, Caesars Palace (also April 4)

April 4

ACM Beach Bash: Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Mandalay Bay

Sech, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Wilco, The Linq

April 5

Academy of Country Music Awards, MGM Grand

Volbeat, Palms

April 8

Diana Ross, Wynn Las Vegas (through April 18)

Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through April 18)

April 9

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Paris Las Vegas (through April 11)

April 10

The Association, Golden Nugget

Bill Engvall, Red Rock Resort

April 11

Drum Tao, The Smith Center

April 12

Tech N9ne, Mandalay Bay

April 14

“Mean Girls,” The Smith Center (through April 19)

April 17

The Buckinghams, Golden Nugget

Chris D’Elia, The Mirage (also April 18)

Foreigner, The Venetian (through April 25)

The Lao Tizer Band with Eric Marienthal, The Smith Center

“Paw Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue,” The Orleans (through April 19)

Tesla, Mandalay Bay

April 18

Keiko Matsui, Santa Fe Station

April 20

Bruno Mars, Park MGM (through April 25)

April 21

“Disney Dance Upon a Dream,” The Orleans

April 22

Bryan Adams, Wynn Las Vegas (through April 25)

April 24

Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (also April 25)

Tierney Sutton Band, The Smith Center

April 25

Brett Young, Red Rock Resort

Neal McCoy, Boulder Station

April 26

Little Big Town, Caesars Palace

April 30

Lady Gaga, Park MGM (through May 16)

May

May 1

The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget

Gwen Stefani, Planet Hollywood Resort (through May 16)

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, Mandalay Bay

Kesha, Palms

Meow Meow, The Smith Center (also May 2)

May 2

Pepe Aguilar, Mandalay Bay

REO Speedwagon, Red Rock Resort

Whitney Cummings, The Mirage

May 5

The Who, Caesars Palace (through May 16)

May 6

Earth, Wind & Fire, Palms (through May 16)

May 8

The Babys, Golden Nugget

Daniel Tosh, The Mirage (also May 9)

Makana, The Smith Center

May 9

Ambrosia, Santa Fe Station

#IMomSoHard: “Mom’s Night Out Round 2,” Green Valley Ranch Resort

“The Millenium Tour”: Omarion, Bow Wow, MGM Grand

Michael Buble, T-Mobile Arena

Omarion, Bow Wow, MGM Grand

May 13

Santana, Mandalay Bay (through May 24)

May 15

Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through May 17)

Jerry Seinfeld, Caesars Palace (also May 16)

Melissa Errico, The Smith Center

NF, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Tim Allen, The Mirage

May 16

The LIT AF Tour, Mandalay Bay

Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, MGM Grand

May 19

Shinedown, Palms

May 20

Aerosmith, Park MGM (through June 4)

Garrison Keillor, The Smith Center

Shania Twain, Planet Hollywood Resort (through June 6)

May 22

Incubus, Palms (also May 23)

Riverdance, Paris Las Vegas (through May 24)

Starship with Mickey Thomas, Golden Nugget

Sting, Caesars Palace (through June 6)

May 23

Don Felder, Green Valley Ranch Resort

Sebastian Maniscalco, Wynn Las Vegas (also May 24)

May 24

Jeff Dunham, Caesars Palace

May 29

Jay and the Americans, Golden Nugget

Jo Koy, Wynn Las Vegsa (through May 31)

Sara Niemietz & W.G. Snuffy Walden, The Smith Center

Tom Segura, The Mirage (also May 30)

May 30

Squeeze, Paris Las Vegas

June

June 5

Bill Maher, The Mirage (also June 6)

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, Golden Nugget

June 10

Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through June 20)

June 12

AJR, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sweet, Golden Nugget

June 13

Jim Gaffigan, Wynn Las Vegas

June 19

Daniel Tosh, The Mirage (also June 20)

June 20

Awolnation, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Palms

Bon Jovi, T-Mobile Arena

Peter White, Santa Fe Station

June 23

“The Band’s Visit,” The Smith Center (through June 28)

June 26

Chelsea Handler, The Mirage

Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Golden Nugget

June 27

Berlin with Terri Nunn, Sunset Station

Kathleen Madigan, The Mirage

July

July 3

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, Golden Nugget

July 4

Scorpions, Queensryche, Planet Hollywood Resort (through July 25)

July 10

Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (also July 11)

July 11

The Ladies of the ’80s, Texas Station

July 24

Steelheart, Golden Nugget

Trevor Noah, Wynn Las Vegas (also July 25)

July 25

Joss Stone, Red Rock Resort

July 29

Kelly Clarkson, Planet Hollywood Resort (through Aug. 8)

July 31

Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, MGM Grand

Rebelution, Mandalay Bay (also Aug. 1)

Rick Derringer, Golden Nugget

August

Aug. 7

Ambrosia, Golden Nugget

Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (through Aug. 8)

Aug. 11

CeeLo Green, Flamingo Las Vegas (through Aug. 22)

Aug. 14

Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (through Aug. 16)

Aug. 15

Justin Moore, Sunset Station

Sting, Caesars Palace (through Sept. 2)

Aug. 28

Firehouse, Golden Nugget

September

Sept. 4

Kidz Bop, The Smith Center

Lita Ford, Golden Nugget

Sept. 5

Harry Styles, MGM Grand

Sept. 11

The Association, Golden Nugget

The Black Crowes, MGM Grand

Joe Weider’s Olympia, The Orleans (also Sept. 12)

Sept. 13

Los Angeles Azules, Mandalay Bay

Sept. 18

The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget

Kelly Clarkson, Planet Hollywood Resort (through Sept. 26)

Rod Stewart, Caesars Palace (through Oct. 3)

Sept. 25

Grand Funk Railroad, Golden Nugget

NASCAR Weekend, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through Sept. 27)

Sept. 26

Matchbox Twenty, the Wallflowers, Palms

October

Oct. 2

Jefferson Starship, Golden Nugget

Oct. 7

Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through Oct. 17)

Oct. 9

The Buckinghams, Golden Nugget

Oct. 16

America, Golden Nugget

Oct. 17

Dan + Shay, T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 30

Tommy James and the Shondells, Golden Nugget

November

Nov. 6

Sweet, Golden Nugget

Nov. 13

Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Golden Nugget

Nov. 20

BJ Thomas, Golden Nugget

Keith Urban, Caesars Palace (also Nov. 21)

Nov. 27

The Guess Who, Golden Nugget

December

Dec. 2

Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Caesars Palace (through Dec. 12)

Dec. 18

Jay and the Americans, Golden Nugget

Dec. 25

The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
YG, from left, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled and Meek Mill point to a screen showing Ni ...
Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. The Associated Press

From the red carpet to the main stage, sadness loomed over music’s biggest night Sunday at the arena in downtown Los Angeles where Kobe Bryant played for 20 years for the city’s NBA team.

Billie Eilish performs "When the Party is Over" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on S ...
Billie Eilish dominates, makes history with wins at Grammys
By Mesfin Fekadu The Associated Press

The edgy, avant-pop album that siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas created in a small bedroom made a big splash at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning 11 honors for the musical family.