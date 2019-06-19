Las Vegas’ Metarama festival announces inaugural lineup

The music and gaming festival will debut in October with Marshmello, Logic, Snoop Dogg and more in addition to gaming stars Ninja, Jacksepticeye and others.

Marshmello performs during Snow Fest at Park City Live on Jan. 21, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images)

Finally, EDM favorites costumed as sugary confections and various gaming all-stars shall be united, for the inaugural lineup for the Metarama Gaming + Music Festival has been announced.

Debuting at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 19 and 20, the first-of-its-kind fest pairs stars of the concert stage and the computer console alike, the former represented by the likes of DJ-producers Marshmello, Alan Walker and Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), rappers Logic, Snoop Dogg and Lil Yachty, violin-wielding singer-songwriter Lindsey Stirling, “Harajuku Pop Princess” Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, alt-rockers Grouplove and others.

On the gaming front will be popular streamers and pros such as Ninja, Jacksepticeye, Sodapoppin, Pokimane, KittyPlays and more.

There will also be a special gaming-only appearance by Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons and laughs courtesy of “internetainers” Rhett & Link, comedian/podcasters Cody Ko & Noel Miller and more.

With two stages, Metarama will pair live music with various esports showdowns, including Overwatch League exhibition matches between the Philadelphia Fusion and Seoul Dynasty and the Guangzhou Charge versus the San Francisco Shock.

There will be the League of Legends: Pros vs. Joes tournament finals as well as the Metarama Masters, a celebrity pro-am tourney where musicians and gamers from the fest lineup will play games together.

Fans will be able to compete against various streamers in the Streamer Zone, participate in amateur tournaments at an LAN Center and partake in free vintage arcade games, card and board games and esports racing in The Freeplay Zone.

And there will be VR experiences and professional drone racing, naturally.

For tickets and more info visit metaramafestival.com.