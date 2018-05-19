Las Vegas police make 33 arrests during first day of EDC

Las Vegas police made a total of 33 arrests during the first day of the weekend-long Electronic Daisy Carnival.

Fireworks go off on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees watch as fireworks go off during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

That number includes 29 narcotics-related felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrests and one alcohol-related DUI arrest made between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, according to statistics released Saturday morning by the Metropolitan Police Department. Last year on the Friday of EDC, Metro made 29 narcotics-related felony arrests and four misdemeanor arrests, two of which were for battery on a police officer.

Insomniac Productions estimated about 137,500 people attended EDC Friday night, an increase of about 1,500 from the previous year. While the number in attendance was up, the total people ejected from the festival grounds Friday dropped — 33 compared with 118 in 2017.

There were no crashes or traffic fatalities reported Friday. Last year, Metro issued five traffic citations, five misdemeanor citations and reported three collisions related to the festival.

Metro this year did not include the number of medical calls placed at EDC in its daily report. The reason for the omission was not immediately clear Saturday morning.

Last year on the first day of EDC, 443 medical calls were placed resulting in six transports to a local hospital.

One EDC-related death was reported last year the morning after the electronic music festival’s first show. Michael Morse, 34, was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m. June 17, 2017, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the concert is held. Morse died of “acute MDMA and TFMPP toxicity” and environmental heat exposure, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

MDMA is a rave drug known as ecstasy, and TFMPP is a synthetic drug known as Legal X, according to the coroner’s office. TFMPP mimics the effects of ecstasy and was banned by the Drug Enforcement Administration from 2002 to 2004, a DEA fact sheet shows.

Morse had a body temperature of 109 degrees at the time of his death. The high temperature on June 16, 2017, was 106 degrees.

