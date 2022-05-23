Las Vegas police make 39 arrests, issue 13 citations during EDC

The end of the festival has also led to significant traffic delays going out of the Las Vegas valley on Monday.

The festival grounds are packed on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas police said Monday that they made 39 arrests and issued 13 citations during the 2022 Electric Daisy Carnival.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not provide any additional detail on the circumstances of the arrests and citations. EDC, the three-day electronic dance music festival, wrapped up Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The end of the festival has also led to significant traffic delays going out of the Las Vegas valley on Monday. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned commuters, especially on I-15, to “expect heavy traffic” early Monday morning.

Police said the festival averaged 166,000 people per night.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.