89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Entertainment

Las Vegas police make 39 arrests, issue 13 citations during EDC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2022 - 3:58 pm
 
The festival grounds are packed on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022 ...
The festival grounds are packed on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas police said Monday that they made 39 arrests and issued 13 citations during the 2022 Electric Daisy Carnival.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not provide any additional detail on the circumstances of the arrests and citations. EDC, the three-day electronic dance music festival, wrapped up Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The end of the festival has also led to significant traffic delays going out of the Las Vegas valley on Monday. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned commuters, especially on I-15, to “expect heavy traffic” early Monday morning.

Police said the festival averaged 166,000 people per night.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber has died
Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber has died
2
Britney Spears back on the Strip for a quick trip
Britney Spears back on the Strip for a quick trip
3
EDC Las Vegas rolls through Saturday night into Sunday morning — PHOTOS
EDC Las Vegas rolls through Saturday night into Sunday morning — PHOTOS
4
Best of the fest: 7 takeaways from EDC 2022 — PHOTOS
Best of the fest: 7 takeaways from EDC 2022 — PHOTOS
5
$9M Summerlin mansion purchase tops record month for luxury home sales
$9M Summerlin mansion purchase tops record month for luxury home sales
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST