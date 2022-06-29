Lee Canyon open for Fourth of July

Here’s an option for those looking to get outdoors without melting this Independence Day weekend.

Children ride the chairlift at Lee Canyon. (Lee Canyon)

Axe throwing is one of the summer activities available at Lee Canyon. (Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon will be open Monday for those looking for some fun on the Fourth of July. (Lee Canyon)

The Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon is a 6.5-mile loop that takes hikers to a scenic overlook featuring bristlecone pines. (Lee Canyon)

The Lee Canyon chairlift offers a sky-high view of the Spring Mountains. (Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon has announced that it will be open this weekend, including Monday, for those looking for some fun on the Fourth of July.

One feature available to visitors is the Sherwood scenic chairlift. Guests climb to an elevation of 9,310 feet, where they can get off to enjoy nature or continue back to the base area.

Other summer activities include axe tossing, disc golf and hiking on the Bristlecone Trail.

Parking at Lee Canyon is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a leash.

For more details, visit leecanyonlv.com.

