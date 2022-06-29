105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Entertainment

Lee Canyon open for Fourth of July

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2022 - 11:45 am
 
Children ride the chairlift at Lee Canyon. (Lee Canyon)
Children ride the chairlift at Lee Canyon. (Lee Canyon)
Axe throwing is one of the summer activities available at Lee Canyon. (Lee Canyon)
Axe throwing is one of the summer activities available at Lee Canyon. (Lee Canyon)
Lee Canyon will be open Monday for those looking for some fun on the Fourth of July. (Lee Canyon)
Lee Canyon will be open Monday for those looking for some fun on the Fourth of July. (Lee Canyon)
The Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon is a 6.5-mile loop that takes hikers to a scenic overlook f ...
The Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon is a 6.5-mile loop that takes hikers to a scenic overlook featuring bristlecone pines. (Lee Canyon)
The Lee Canyon chairlift offers a sky-high view of the Spring Mountains. (Lee Canyon)
The Lee Canyon chairlift offers a sky-high view of the Spring Mountains. (Lee Canyon)

Here’s an option for those looking to get outdoors without melting this Independence Day weekend.

Lee Canyon has announced that it will be open this weekend, including Monday, for those looking for some fun on the Fourth of July.

One feature available to visitors is the Sherwood scenic chairlift. Guests climb to an elevation of 9,310 feet, where they can get off to enjoy nature or continue back to the base area.

Other summer activities include axe tossing, disc golf and hiking on the Bristlecone Trail.

Parking at Lee Canyon is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a leash.

For more details, visit leecanyonlv.com.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
REMEMBER WHEN: Lake Mead nears full capacity in June 1983 — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Lake Mead nears full capacity in June 1983 — PHOTOS
2
California man wins $251K at Strip casino
California man wins $251K at Strip casino
3
Las Vegas ‘show and tell’ killer granted pardon
Las Vegas ‘show and tell’ killer granted pardon
4
Las Vegas broadcast icon Dave Courvoisier leaving KTNV
Las Vegas broadcast icon Dave Courvoisier leaving KTNV
5
Summerlin mansion sells for $19M, one of most expensive ever
Summerlin mansion sells for $19M, one of most expensive ever
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his s ...
R. Kelly sentenced in sex trafficking case
By Tom Hays and Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse.

The Hello Kitty Cafe at Fashion Show mall will host its grand opening July 8. (Louiie Victa)
Hello Kitty Cafe to open 2nd Nevada location
By / RJ

The wildly successful cafe’s new location combines Las Vegas and one of the most well-known Japanese characters in the world, offering a sweet selection of treats and exclusive merch.