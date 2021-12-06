Michael Bublé headlines limited Las Vegas engagement

Michael Bublé is headed to the Strip’s newest megaresort.

Michael Buble is show with Larry and Camille Ruvo at 22nd Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The international superstar is headlining a limited engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas starting April 27, 2022. Bublé will perform six shows at the Resorts World Theatre and will feature some of the singer’s hits accompanied by a full orchestra.

Bublé will perform on April 27, 29, 30 and May 4, 6 and 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

