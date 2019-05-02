Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies at 74

Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) stars in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015. (Lucasfilm)

In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, shows, from left, Kenny Baker, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill during the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move "Star Wars," is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich)

The actor who played Chewbacca in seven “Star Wars” movies has died. Peter Mayhew was 74.

His family made the announcement on Twitter.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

Mayhew, who was born on May 19, 1944 in Barnes, London, England, had 27 screen credits, according to imdb.com. ”Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” in 1977 was his first.

