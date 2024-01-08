35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Movies

Hollywood in Vegas: 7 attractions to get your movie, TV fix

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
Costumes that were worn by Elizabeth Banks (center), Jennifer Lawrence (right) and other cast o ...
Costumes that were worn by Elizabeth Banks (center), Jennifer Lawrence (right) and other cast of the Hunger Games movies on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Props that were used in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "The Cat in the Hat ...
Props that were used in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "The Cat in the Hat" are seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A James Bond filmLotus Espirit Submarine Car is showcased at the Hollywood Cars Museum in Las V ...
A James Bond filmLotus Espirit Submarine Car is showcased at the Hollywood Cars Museum in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costumes that were worn by the cast of the Hunger Games movies are on display as part of the Hu ...
Costumes that were worn by the cast of the Hunger Games movies are on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. Prominently displayed is the wedding dress worn by Jennifer Lawrence. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A train scene from of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibi ...
A train scene from of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A doll is seen on the set of Neibolt House living room at Escape IT, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, i ...
A doll is seen on the set of Neibolt House living room at Escape IT, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The set of Neibolt House living room is seen at Escape IT, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vega ...
The set of Neibolt House living room is seen at Escape IT, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clowns are seen in the Clowns’ Funeral Room, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vega ...
Clowns are seen in the Clowns’ Funeral Room, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the Jan. 1 closing of Marvel’s Avengers STATION, which showcased props and costumes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Las Vegas lost a solid link to Hollywood.

But fear not. There are still numerous ways to soak in the vibes of movies and television without leaving the valley.

Here are seven:

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition: From the company behind Marvel’s Avengers STATION, this interactive attraction offers visitors a taste of Panem with props and costumes from the movie franchise, as well as an archery training experience, inside the MGM Grand.

Hollywood Cars Museum: Some of the more than 1,000 vehicles owned by real estate developer Michael Dezer — including cars from the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, a Batmobile and one of the Lotus Esprit submarine cars from “The Spy Who Loved Me” — are on display at 5115 Dean Martin Drive.

The Movie Prop Experience: Props and costumes from some of your favorite movies and TV shows are on display inside this attraction at Neonopolis.

Madame Tussauds: You can take photos with The Rock and heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, if you’re at least 21, have a drink at The Hangover Bar, complete with a wax figure of Zach Galifianakis’ Alan, at The Venetian.

Escape rooms: Actors, animatronics and movie props combine to bring the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Neibolt House, the sewers below Derry and other locations to life at Escape IT, 273 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. The Jigsaw killer and his disciples terrorize guests with an elaborate game of puzzles during an after-hours tour of the Egan & Co. Meat Packing plant in The Official Saw Escape, 2121 Industrial Road. And, starting at the Burkittsville Ranger’s Station, players search for clues about the disappearances of local college students in Escape Blair Witch, also at 2121 Industrial Road.

Coyote Ugly Saloon: They’re still dancing on the bar, more than 23 years after the titular movie, inside New York-New York.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Step into the world of “Forrest Gump” and dine on the likes of Lt. Dan’s Pork Ribs & Shrimp, Jenny’s Salmon & Shrimp and, of course, the Box O’ Chocolates for dessert, at 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.

MOST READ
1
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
2
Raiders linebacker, Super Bowl hero dies at 64
Raiders linebacker, Super Bowl hero dies at 64
3
New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas
New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas
4
3 takeaways from Raiders’ season-ending victory over Broncos
3 takeaways from Raiders’ season-ending victory over Broncos
5
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, i ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Kelly Clarkson’s residency, New Year’s celebrations and the reappearance of David Blaine lead this week’s lineup in Las Vegas.

Director George Clooney on the set of his film "The Boys in the Boat," due out on Chr ...
In his 60s, George Clooney learns to savor every year
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Sixty hit me, and then I realized that I play tennis with guys half my age,” the A-lister says. “I feel good. .. I get to live this incredible life.”

Mark Wahlberg with Iliana Norris in a scene from "The Family Plan," premiering Decemb ...
Rising early helps busy Mark Wahlberg shine
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I go to a quiet room, close the door and start the day this way: pray, meditate, exercise,” the 52-year-old “Family Plan” star says of his regimen.

More stories
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Best entertainment moments of ‘23: U2, Sphere, F1 and the VGK’s first Stanley Cup
Best entertainment moments of ‘23: U2, Sphere, F1 and the VGK’s first Stanley Cup
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
A historical, sometimes hysterical, look at Vegas’ past from Chris Lawrence
A historical, sometimes hysterical, look at Vegas’ past from Chris Lawrence
Usher, Sphere, ‘Atomic City’ top Kats! Vegas awards
Usher, Sphere, ‘Atomic City’ top Kats! Vegas awards