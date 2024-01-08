Hollywood in Vegas: 7 attractions to get your movie, TV fix

Feel like you just stepped inside a movie or TV show without leaving the valley at these attractions.

Costumes that were worn by Elizabeth Banks (center), Jennifer Lawrence (right) and other cast of the Hunger Games movies on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Props that were used in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "The Cat in the Hat" are seen during a preview of The Movie Prop Experience at Neonopolis on Fremont Street Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A James Bond filmLotus Espirit Submarine Car is showcased at the Hollywood Cars Museum in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Costumes that were worn by the cast of the Hunger Games movies are on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. Prominently displayed is the wedding dress worn by Jennifer Lawrence. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A train scene from of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A doll is seen on the set of Neibolt House living room at Escape IT, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The set of Neibolt House living room is seen at Escape IT, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clowns are seen in the Clowns’ Funeral Room, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the Jan. 1 closing of Marvel’s Avengers STATION, which showcased props and costumes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Las Vegas lost a solid link to Hollywood.

But fear not. There are still numerous ways to soak in the vibes of movies and television without leaving the valley.

Here are seven:

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition: From the company behind Marvel’s Avengers STATION, this interactive attraction offers visitors a taste of Panem with props and costumes from the movie franchise, as well as an archery training experience, inside the MGM Grand.

Hollywood Cars Museum: Some of the more than 1,000 vehicles owned by real estate developer Michael Dezer — including cars from the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, a Batmobile and one of the Lotus Esprit submarine cars from “The Spy Who Loved Me” — are on display at 5115 Dean Martin Drive.

The Movie Prop Experience: Props and costumes from some of your favorite movies and TV shows are on display inside this attraction at Neonopolis.

Madame Tussauds: You can take photos with The Rock and heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, if you’re at least 21, have a drink at The Hangover Bar, complete with a wax figure of Zach Galifianakis’ Alan, at The Venetian.

Escape rooms: Actors, animatronics and movie props combine to bring the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Neibolt House, the sewers below Derry and other locations to life at Escape IT, 273 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. The Jigsaw killer and his disciples terrorize guests with an elaborate game of puzzles during an after-hours tour of the Egan & Co. Meat Packing plant in The Official Saw Escape, 2121 Industrial Road. And, starting at the Burkittsville Ranger’s Station, players search for clues about the disappearances of local college students in Escape Blair Witch, also at 2121 Industrial Road.

Coyote Ugly Saloon: They’re still dancing on the bar, more than 23 years after the titular movie, inside New York-New York.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Step into the world of “Forrest Gump” and dine on the likes of Lt. Dan’s Pork Ribs & Shrimp, Jenny’s Salmon & Shrimp and, of course, the Box O’ Chocolates for dessert, at 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

