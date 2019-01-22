Lady Gaga looks to follow Frank Sinatra’s path to an Oscar

If Lady Gaga were to take home an Oscar — or two, she’s also nominated for best original song for “Shallow” — she would join some rarefied air among Las Vegas performers.

Lady Gaga performs during the Sinatra 100 - An All-Star Grammy concert at The Wynn Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga performs during the Sinatra 100 - An All-Star Grammy concert at The Wynn Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

In 1954, Frank Sinatra was fronting a big band as part of what we’d come to call a residency on the Strip. That was the same year he won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Private Angelo Maggio in “From Here to Eternity.”

Sixty-five years later, Lady Gaga is headlining the Strip with two shows, “Enigma” and “Jazz & Piano,” the latter of which boasts a big band. And she’s just been nominated for her first acting Oscar — she was up for one in 2016 for her song “Til It Happens to You” from “The Hunting Ground” — for portraying an aspiring singer in “A Star Is Born.”

If history were to repeat itself, it wouldn’t be the “Bad Romance” singer’s first connection to Ol’ Blue Eyes.

In 2015, Gaga capped off the CBS special “Sinatra 100: An All-Star Grammy Concert,” recorded at Wynn Las Vegas, by nailing a rendition of “New York, New York” while decked out in a tuxedo inspired by the Chairman of the Board. She kicked off “Jazz & Piano” on Sunday at the Park Theater with Sinatra’s “Luck Be a Lady,” covered “Call Me Irresponsible” and concluded with the one-two punch of “Fly Me to the Moon” and “New York, New York” — in another tuxedo.

If Lady Gaga were to take home an Oscar — or two, she’s also nominated for best original song for “Shallow” — she would join some rarefied air among Las Vegas performers.

In 2009, Jerry Lewis was presented with an honorary Oscar as the winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Gaga’s fellow Park Theater headliner Cher was awarded best actress in 1988 for her work in “Moonstruck,” but that was 20 years before her first Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

Celine Dion, of course, sang “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic,” which in 1998 took home the Oscar for best original song, although the award went to the song’s writers, James Horner and Will Jennings.

It’s been a busy awards season for the singer, born Stefani Germanotta. She’s already been named best actress by the National Board of Review, tied with Glenn Close for the honor at the Critics Choice Awards and is nominated at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Feb. 10 BAFTAs.

The 91st Academy Awards will be presented Feb. 24.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.