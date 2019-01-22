‘The Favourite’, ‘Roma’ lead Oscar nominations with 10 each

With “Roma,” Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought.

This image released by Netflix shows Yalitza Aparicio, center, in a scene from the film "Roma," by filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the film was nominated for 10 Oscars, including for both best foreign language film and best picture. (Carlos Somonte/Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK — Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” have led all films with 10 nominations each heading to the 91st Academy Awards.

The nominees for best picture are: “A Star Is Born,” ”Roma,” ”Green Book,” ”The Favourite,” ”Black Panther,” ”BlacKkKlansman,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Vice.”

With “Roma,” Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought. Marvel, too, joined the club with “Black Panther,” the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture.

Spike Lee has been nominated for his first directing Oscar 40 years after a writing nod for 1989’s “Do the Right Thing.”

The Oscars are Feb. 24. Following Kevin Hart’s exit as emcee, the telecast is currently host-less.