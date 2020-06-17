Las Vegas movie theaters announce more reopenings

Local Century theaters will reopen July 3 with new safety protocols in place.

People sit in a cinema in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 15, 2020. Movie theaters are reopening across the country after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown measures. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

The wait to go to the movies in Las Vegas just got a week shorter.

A day after Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, said it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, Cinemark unveiled a local reopening schedule that begins seven days earlier.

The company, which operates here under the Century brand, will welcome guests July 3 to the theaters at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast. The Cinedome in Henderson is scheduled to reopen July 17.

Among the changes announced:

— To reduce contact, cash payments won’t be accepted at concession stands, and guests will no longer have to hand paper tickets to ushers.

— Theater capacities will be reduced, and showtimes will be staggered.

— Hand sanitizer stations and seat wipe dispensers will be added.

— And more fresh air will be pumped into the auditoriums.

In addition to some of the movies that were available when theaters closed in March, Century theaters will reopen with older films, dubbed “Comeback Classics.” Tickets for these movies — including “Back to the Future,” “Jaws,” “Ghostbusters,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Space Jam” — will be available for $5.

Those screenings will give employees and moviegoers time to adjust to the new procedures before new movies begin rolling out July 10, with the Russell Crowe road rage thriller “Unhinged.”

The first major Hollywood releases are scheduled to be Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” on July 24, followed by Christopher Nolan’s buzzy suspense tale “Tenet” on July 31.

