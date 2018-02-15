Las Vegas theater showing ‘Black Panther’ on 270-degree screen

Want to see more of “Black Panther”? Like, say, 180 degrees more?

Marvel Studios'Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ balances message with plenty of action T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)..Ph: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

The format, which uses multiple projectors and screens along the theater’s side walls to create an immersive 270-degree viewing experience, was developed by South Korea’s CJ Group in 2012. It was installed at Town Square in February 2016.

Of the company’s 131 locations, only three — Town Square, Los Angeles and Buena Park, California — are outside of Asia. As a result, few of the movies converted to the format are recognizable titles.

“Black Panther” is only the second Hollywood release to play the Town Square theater, following “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” in September.