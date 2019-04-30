New movie format in Las Vegas to add wind, fog, aromas and more

Robert Downey Jr. stars as Tony Stark in "Avengers: Endgame," the first movie shown in 4DX at Red Rock Resort. (Marvel Studios)

Smells are nothing new to Las Vegas movie theaters. This time, though, they’re intentional.

The 4DX format, which adds everything from wind to fog to, yes, various aromas to the moviegoing experience, opens Saturday at Red Rock Resort. The first movie? “Avengers: Endgame,” of course.

The South Korean-based CJ 4DPLEX operates 620 theaters in 62 countries, but Red Rock is the company’s first in the Las Vegas market.

Similar to other formats, 4DX seats are choreographed to move in time with the action.

Among the other effects promised are simulations of rain, snow and lightning, as well as bursts of air and, for some reason, bubbles.

There’s also something called The Bottom Shaker, so prepare yourself accordingly.