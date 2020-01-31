See Oscar-nominated ‘Harriet’ for free in Las Vegas
“Harriet” tells the story of abolitionist and freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, but seeing it won’t cost you one of the $20 bills she was supposed to have been on.
In honor of Black History Month, four free screenings of the Oscar-nominated film have been scheduled at the Regal cinemas at Aliante.
The free showings will take place at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.
Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards, for best actress for her portrayal of Tubman and for best original song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.
