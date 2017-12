Dakota Wiegand, 7, of Las Vegas, dressed as Princess Leia center, and her brother Brice Foster, 9, dressed as Chewbacca, right, pose for a photo with Mary Nocie of the Rebel Legion dressed as Twi'lek Jedi and R2-D2 during the opening night fan event of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Brenden Theatres at the Palms in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal