Movies

These are the 10 biggest Las Vegas-based movies of all time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2024 - 6:02 am
 
From left, Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper and Ed Helms appear in a scene from "The Hangover." (Warner Bros. Pictures)
George Clooney stars in "Ocean's Eleven." (Warner Bros.)
Paul Blart (Kevin James) on stage with "Le Reve" performers in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2." (Columbia Pictures)
From left, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro and Kevin Kline star in "Last Vegas." (CBS Films)

Filmmakers have been coming to Las Vegas since at least 1936 and the production of “Boulder Dam,” a drama about a Detroit mechanic (Ross Alexander) who kills his boss in self-defense and heads to Southern Nevada, where he finds work building the titular dam.

Since then, there have been hits, misses and microbudget indies that few people ever saw.

Here’s a look at the 10 biggest Las Vegas movies, ranked by worldwide gross as tallied by boxofficemojo.com.

10. “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous” (2005)

$101,393,569

After saving a beauty pageant from a domestic terrorist in the original movie, FBI Special Agent Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) heads to Las Vegas for a case that somehow involves tackling Dolly Parton in The Venetian’s St. Mark’s Square and crashing the “Sirens of TI” show at Treasure Island.

9. “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” (2015)

$107,588,225

Paul Blart (Kevin James) and his teenage daughter, Maya (Raini Rodriguez), travel to Wynn Las Vegas for a security convention in the sequel that earned a leading six nominations for that year’s Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies.

8. “Casino” (1995)

$116,112,375

The quintessential Las Vegas movie — the barely fictionalized story of Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal, his longtime friend Anthony Spilotro and the woman, Geri McGee, who came between them — was filmed in and around Las Vegas over the course of a staggering 21 weeks.

7. “Last Vegas” (2013)

$134,409,025

“Casino” star Robert De Niro returned to town for this comedy, written by “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, about four friends (De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Kline) who reunite at Aria for an epic bachelor party.

6. “21” (2008)

$159,808,370

The story based on the MIT blackjack team and its card-counting exploits was filmed at Planet Hollywood Resort, Red Rock Resort and the Hard Rock Hotel so long ago that having Kevin Spacey as one of its stars and producers was considered invaluable.

5. “What Happens in Vegas” (2008)

$219,375,562

Two strangers (Ashton Kutcher, Cameron Diaz) get married during a drunken night on the Strip, but before they can get divorced, he hits a $3 million slot jackpot using her quarter. Then a judge, as any magistrate would, sentences them to “six months (of) hard marriage.”

4. “Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007)

$311,312,624

Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and friends reassemble for one last casino takedown on the Strip. Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Andy Garcia and Ellen Barkin attended a red carpet screening, two days before the movie opened, to kick off that year’s CineVegas film festival at the Palms.

3. “The Hangover Part III” (2013)

$362,000,072

After moving the action to Thailand for Stu’s (Ed Helms) wedding in “Part II,” the Wolfpack return to Las Vegas for a proper send off.

2. “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001)

$450,717,150

It takes a special group of actors to even attempt to out-cool the Rat Pack, whose members starred in the 1960 original. Thankfully, the Clooney-and-Pitt-led cast was up to the challenge — as was their heist.

1. “The Hangover” (2009)

$469,328,079

The bachelor party-gone-wrong comedy made stars of Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Helms, changed the fortunes of Caesars Palace and ended its run as the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time — until it was eclipsed by the “Deadpool” movies.

