Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas Strip

The interactive Museum of Selfies is opening later this month on the Las Vegas Strip

The interactive Museum of Selfies, opening Oct. 25 at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, offers plenty of ways to immortalize yourself. (The Museum of Selfies)

It’s the only form of photography many people care about, so of course there’s a museum dedicated to it.

The Museum of Selfies is opening Oct. 25 inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort.

The interactive attraction looks at the history of the self-photograph and, naturally, offers several new selfie ops, including a “Game of Thrones”-style throne assembled out of selfie sticks.

The museum opened its first permanent location this year in Hollywood. The Strip attraction is its first location outside California.

The Museum of Selfies will be open 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets start at $17 for children and $23 for adults.

