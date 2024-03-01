2024 Electric Daisy Carnival lineup announced
The wait for the Electric Daisy Carnival 2024 has ticked down to 77 days.
The wait for the lineup is over.
Per annual tradition, the biggest electronic dance music festival in the world, which is expected to draw over 525,000 fans at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 17-19, boasts an equally outsized roster of acts.
Among the many, many big names who will be taking to the nine EDC stages: David Guetta, deadmau5, Diplo, Illenium, Kaskade, Zedd, Steve Aoki, Slander, Seven Lions, Dom Dolla, DJ Snake, Sofi Tukker (DJ set), Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Alesso and over 200 more.
There will also a bevy of back-to-back sets including John Summit b2b Green Velvet, ACRAZE b2b Kream, FrostTop b2b RemK, Eli Brown b2b HI-LO, Carl Cox b2b Nicole Moudaber, Peggy Gou b2b Marcel Dettman, and Subtronics b2b Level Up, and many others, including a 4-way b2b from Worship (Sub Focus b2b Dimension b2b Culture Shock b2b 1991).
Artists making their EDC debut this year include Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Mersiv, LAYZ, Tape B, Bou, Lilly Palmer, Trym, Klangkünstler, Sara Landry, Marcel Dettman and more.
The theme this year’s EDC is #kineticCIRCLE.
“This theme celebrates the profound impact circles have on our lives – circles of time, circles of trust, and circles of community,” festival organizers explain in a press release. “Embrace the beauty of these circles and cherish every moment shared. The theme will be brought to life through an epic, beautiful stage design that promises to be one of the most memorable ever.”
EDC will feature changes to the venue layout this year, with the bionicJUNGLE, quantumVALLEY, bassPOD, wasteLAND, and neonGARDEN stages getting relocated, resulting in larger dancefloors. Portions of the speedway’s asphalt have been freshly paved, and the festival footprint will be entirely new.
Also new for EDC this go ‘round is YeeEDC, a saloon-styled bar that will be a part of the Downtown EDC experience, which also includes weddings chapels and various other attractions.
The full 2024 EDC Las Vegas lineup:
Abana b2b D. Zeledon
Acraze b2b Kream
Adam Beyer
Adam X
Adrenalize b2b Wasted Penguinz
Adventure Club
Airwolf Paradise
Alchimyst
Alesso
Alison Wonderland
Aly & Fila
Andrew Bayer
Andrew Rayel
Andruss
Angerfist
Argy
Armin van Buuren
ATLiens
Atmozfears
Audiofreq
Azzecca
BEC
Before Dawn
Ben Hemsley
Ben Sterling
Benny Benassi
Bianca Oblivion
Blastoyz
Boogie T
Bou
Boyz Noize
Boyz Noize b2b VTSS
Brina Knauss
Bryan Kearney
Calussa
Camden Cox
Carl Cox Invites
Carl Cox b2b Nicole Moudaber
Caspa
Cassian
Chef Boyarbeatz
Chelina Manuhutu
Cristoph
Clawz b2b Domina
Crankdat
Creeds & Helen Ka
D-Sturb
Da Tweekaz
Dabin
David Guetta
Daxson
Dead X b2b Levenkhan
Deadly Guns
Deadmau5
Death Code
Deborah De Luca
Deeper Purpose
Denis Sulta
Deorro
Devault
Devin Wild
Devin Wild b2b Keltek
Dillon Francis
Dimension
Diplo
DJ Heartstring
DJ Snake
Dom Dolla
East End Dubs
Eli Brown
Eli Brown b2b HI-LO
Emorfik
Eric Prydz
Excision
Fallen with MC Dino
Ferry Corsten
Fisher
Fleur Shore
Four Tet
Frosttop b2b RemK
GEO
Ghastly Presents Ghengar
Giuseppe Ottaviani
GRAVEDGR
Grigoré
Gryffin
HAAi
Hamdi
Hannah Laing
Hedex
Heidi Lawden
Hint Of Lavender
Hivemind (Kayzo x Space Laces x Must Die!)
Hixxy
HOL!
HoneyLuv
HUGEL
ILLENIUM
Indira Paganotto
Infected Mushroom
Interplanetary Criminal
[IVY]
J. Worra
Jamie Jones
Jeanie
Jessica Audiffred
John 00 Fleming
John Summit
John Summit b2b Green Velvet
Joluca
Jon Casey
Joseph Capriati
Justin Jay
Jyoty
Kai Wachi
Kasablanca
Kaskade
Kayzo Unleashed XL
Keltek
Kevin de Vries
Kevin Saunderson b2b DJ Minx
Khiva
Khomha
Klangkuenstler
Koven
Kreation b2b Darksiderz
Kyle Walker
Lady Faith
LAYZ
LF System
Lil Texas
Lilly Palmer
Lost Frequencies
LSDream
Luttrell
Maddix
Majestic
Malóne
Mandy
Marauda
Marcel Dettman
Markus Schulz
Marlie
Marsh
Martin Garrix
Mary Droppinz
Matroda
Matroda b2b San Pacho
Matt Sassari
Mau P
Max Styler
Melé
Mersiv
Metta & Glyde
Mind Against
Miss Dre
Mitis
Miyuki
MK
Naz
NGHTMRE
Nicole Moudaber
Nifra
Nightstalker
Ninajirachi
Noizu
Noizui b3b Westend b3b Melé
Odd Mob
Odd Mob x OMNOM: Hyperbeam
Oden & Fatzo
Orjan Nilsen & Mark Sizma Pres Nilsix
Öwnboss
Panteros666
Paul Oakenfold (Full on Fluoro)
Paul van Dyk
Peggy Gou
Peggy Gou b2b Marcel Dettman
Prunk
Pryda
Purple Disco Machine
Ranger Trucco
Rated R
Rayben
Richter
Riordan
Sally C b2b Matisa
Sara Landry
Seven Lions
Shiba San
Shlømo
Sicaria
Sidney Charles
Skin on Skin
SLANDER
Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)
Soren
Sosa
Sound Rush
Steve Aoki
Sub Focus
Sub Zero Project
Subtronics
Subtronics b2b Level Up
Svdden Death
Talla 2XLC
Tape B
Taylor Torrence
Tiësto
Timmy Trumpet
ToBeHonest
Troyboi
Trym
Valentino Khan
Vintage Culture
Virtual Riot
Vuiiigur
Wade
Warface
Wasted Penguinz
Water Spirit
Wilkinson
Will Clarke
Wooli
Worship (Sub Focus b2b Dimension b2b Culture Shock b2b 1991)
Wuki
X-Coast
Yosuf
Yotto
Zedd
Zen Freeman
Zingara
Zomboy
Zuezeu