2024 Electric Daisy Carnival lineup announced

Kinetic Field is framed with art installations during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees listen to music at Base Pod during day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Illenium performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Deadmau5 performs for a crowd of over ten thousand people at a show hosted by Insomniac at The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

From his music production room to his new NFT-driven ventures, Aoki is very tech-forward. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The wait for the Electric Daisy Carnival 2024 has ticked down to 77 days.

The wait for the lineup is over.

Per annual tradition, the biggest electronic dance music festival in the world, which is expected to draw over 525,000 fans at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 17-19, boasts an equally outsized roster of acts.

Among the many, many big names who will be taking to the nine EDC stages: David Guetta, deadmau5, Diplo, Illenium, Kaskade, Zedd, Steve Aoki, Slander, Seven Lions, Dom Dolla, DJ Snake, Sofi Tukker (DJ set), Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Alesso and over 200 more.

There will also a bevy of back-to-back sets including John Summit b2b Green Velvet, ACRAZE b2b Kream, FrostTop b2b RemK, Eli Brown b2b HI-LO, Carl Cox b2b Nicole Moudaber, Peggy Gou b2b Marcel Dettman, and Subtronics b2b Level Up, and many others, including a 4-way b2b from Worship (Sub Focus b2b Dimension b2b Culture Shock b2b 1991).

Artists making their EDC debut this year include Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Mersiv, LAYZ, Tape B, Bou, Lilly Palmer, Trym, Klangkünstler, Sara Landry, Marcel Dettman and more.

The theme this year’s EDC is #kineticCIRCLE.

“This theme celebrates the profound impact circles have on our lives – circles of time, circles of trust, and circles of community,” festival organizers explain in a press release. “Embrace the beauty of these circles and cherish every moment shared. The theme will be brought to life through an epic, beautiful stage design that promises to be one of the most memorable ever.”

EDC will feature changes to the venue layout this year, with the bionicJUNGLE, quantumVALLEY, bassPOD, wasteLAND, and neonGARDEN stages getting relocated, resulting in larger dancefloors. Portions of the speedway’s asphalt have been freshly paved, and the festival footprint will be entirely new.

Also new for EDC this go ‘round is YeeEDC, a saloon-styled bar that will be a part of the Downtown EDC experience, which also includes weddings chapels and various other attractions.

The full 2024 EDC Las Vegas lineup:

Abana b2b D. Zeledon

Acraze b2b Kream

Adam Beyer

Adam X

Adrenalize b2b Wasted Penguinz

Adventure Club

Airwolf Paradise

Alchimyst

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Aly & Fila

Andrew Bayer

Andrew Rayel

Andruss

Angerfist

Argy

Armin van Buuren

ATLiens

Atmozfears

Audiofreq

Azzecca

BEC

Before Dawn

Ben Hemsley

Ben Sterling

Benny Benassi

Bianca Oblivion

Blastoyz

Boogie T

Bou

Boyz Noize

Boyz Noize b2b VTSS

Brina Knauss

Bryan Kearney

Calussa

Camden Cox

Carl Cox Invites

Carl Cox b2b Nicole Moudaber

Caspa

Cassian

Chef Boyarbeatz

Chelina Manuhutu

Cristoph

Clawz b2b Domina

Crankdat

Creeds & Helen Ka

D-Sturb

Da Tweekaz

Dabin

David Guetta

Daxson

Dead X b2b Levenkhan

Deadly Guns

Deadmau5

Death Code

Deborah De Luca

Deeper Purpose

Denis Sulta

Deorro

Devault

Devin Wild

Devin Wild b2b Keltek

Dillon Francis

Dimension

Diplo

DJ Heartstring

DJ Snake

Dom Dolla

East End Dubs

Eli Brown

Eli Brown b2b HI-LO

Emorfik

Eric Prydz

Excision

Fallen with MC Dino

Ferry Corsten

Fisher

Fleur Shore

Four Tet

Frosttop b2b RemK

GEO

Ghastly Presents Ghengar

Giuseppe Ottaviani

GRAVEDGR

Grigoré

Gryffin

HAAi

Hamdi

Hannah Laing

Hedex

Heidi Lawden

Hint Of Lavender

Hivemind (Kayzo x Space Laces x Must Die!)

Hixxy

HOL!

HoneyLuv

HUGEL

ILLENIUM

Indira Paganotto

Infected Mushroom

Interplanetary Criminal

[IVY]

J. Worra

Jamie Jones

Jeanie

Jessica Audiffred

John 00 Fleming

John Summit

John Summit b2b Green Velvet

Joluca

Jon Casey

Joseph Capriati

Justin Jay

Jyoty

Kai Wachi

Kasablanca

Kaskade

Kayzo Unleashed XL

Keltek

Kevin de Vries

Kevin Saunderson b2b DJ Minx

Khiva

Khomha

Klangkuenstler

Koven

Kreation b2b Darksiderz

Kyle Walker

Lady Faith

LAYZ

LF System

Lil Texas

Lilly Palmer

Lost Frequencies

LSDream

Luttrell

Maddix

Majestic

Malóne

Mandy

Marauda

Marcel Dettman

Markus Schulz

Marlie

Marsh

Martin Garrix

Mary Droppinz

Matroda

Matroda b2b San Pacho

Matt Sassari

Mau P

Max Styler

Melé

Mersiv

Metta & Glyde

Mind Against

Miss Dre

Mitis

Miyuki

MK

Naz

NGHTMRE

Nicole Moudaber

Nifra

Nightstalker

Ninajirachi

Noizu

Noizui b3b Westend b3b Melé

Odd Mob

Odd Mob x OMNOM: Hyperbeam

Oden & Fatzo

Orjan Nilsen & Mark Sizma Pres Nilsix

Öwnboss

Panteros666

Paul Oakenfold (Full on Fluoro)

Paul van Dyk

Peggy Gou

Peggy Gou b2b Marcel Dettman

Pocket

Prunk

Pryda

Purple Disco Machine

Ranger Trucco

Rated R

Rayben

Richter

Riordan

Sally C b2b Matisa

Sara Landry

Seven Lions

Shiba San

Shlømo

Sicaria

Sidney Charles

Skin on Skin

SLANDER

Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)

Soren

Sosa

Sound Rush

Steve Aoki

Sub Focus

Sub Zero Project

Subtronics

Subtronics b2b Level Up

Svdden Death

Talla 2XLC

Tape B

Taylor Torrence

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

ToBeHonest

Troyboi

Trym

Valentino Khan

Vintage Culture

Virtual Riot

Vuiiigur

Wade

Warface

Wasted Penguinz

Water Spirit

Wilkinson

Will Clarke

Wooli

Worship (Sub Focus b2b Dimension b2b Culture Shock b2b 1991)

Wuki

X-Coast

Yosuf

Yotto

Zedd

Zen Freeman

Zingara

Zomboy

Zuezeu