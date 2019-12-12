58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Music

3 keys to Ariana Grande’s staggering success

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2019 - 11:25 am
 

The pop Neil Armstrong signals one for the ladies.

“This is one small step for woman / One giant leap for womankind,” a disembodied voice professes at the outset of “NASA,” a breathy assertion of feminine independence found on “Thank U, Next,” the latest album from Ariana Grande.

At first blush, a line like that might register as hyperbolic.

But reflect on what Grande, 26, has achieved in recent years — and what she’s done with her increasingly outsize platform as one of the biggest contemporary pop stars — and those words might not seem an exaggeration.

The stats: In addition to being the most followed woman on Instagram, with an audience of more than 146 million, Grande is the most followed female musician on YouTube and Spotify.

Earlier this year, she became the first act since the Beatles to occupy the top three spots on the Billboard 100, and she has been ranked among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world twice (2016 and 2019).

She’s sold millions of records, racked up billions of streams, won a Grammy and rocked perhaps the world’s most famous ponytail.

As such, Grande was recently named Billboard magazine’s most accomplished female artist to debut in the 2010s.

But how did she get here? What’s made Grande unique?

As she returns to Las Vegas this weekend, let’s examine the top three reasons why:

Those pipes

“Can you imagine opening your mouth and that comes out?”

Perhaps some context is in order here.

Said question was adoringly posed by of-the-moment pop star Billie Eilish on Twitter, where she recently marveled at Grande’s grande voice.

And oh, what a voice it is, a thing of windshield-shattering force, the vocal equivalent of boasting a lungful of nuclear warheads.

Grande has a four-octave range and is capable of singing in the whistle register — the latter of which can create the sensation of taking an ice pick to the cochlea if utilized incorrectly.

And for a while, Grande did struggle to control her impressive pipes.

Like Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera before her, Grande is capable of scaling such incredible vocal heights that she tended to overindulge in her enviable upper register earlier in her career. Her vocal acrobatics occasionally distracted from and/or overwhelmed her songs, like a cannonball fired through papier mâché.

But Grande has grown adept at exploring the nuances of her voice, varying her cadence, balancing power with subtlety, singing in a supple lower register, often conveying more with less.

She can still wail — check out the tail end of “Imagine,” the opening cut on “Thank U, Next,” where she fires her voice to the sky wantonly, with gleeful abandon, like a kid shooting rubber bands at the sun.

The difference nowadays?

Grande fully possesses her voice instead of letting it possess her.

An impressive evolution

Sweet and kid-friendly with the plastic feel of something mass-produced, it was like the byproduct of a late-night tryst between a bale of cotton candy and a Nerf football.

Such was “Yours Truly,” Grande’s 2013 debut.

While impressively executed, the album felt like something created in a beaker down in the lab at Teen Pop World Headquarters, Grande painting inside well-established lines — even if said brushstrokes were done with obvious skill.

But, from album to album, Grande has steadily, impressively developed her artistic voice in unison with her actual voice, really beginning to come into her own on her third album, 2016’s “Dangerous Woman,” a confident, assured-sounding record that registered as a creative turning point.

And she’s done it with her fingerprints all over the final product, which is why her growth feels more organic than something hatched in a major-label marketing department. Grande has always had a hand in her tunes, as opposed to having her tunes handed to her — even on her debut she helped pen six songs.

With each successive album, she’s asserted herself more and more, to the point where she has a writing credit on every track of her latest record.

You feel it as much as hear it on her two latest albums, whether she’s taking on an ex (“Pete Davidson”) or several of them all at once (“Thank U, Next”) or declaring in song that “God Is a Woman.” There’s a bravura there, a firm sense of self, that feels like the product of experience.

“I can admit that I’m a lil’ messed up,” she acknowledges on “Needy,” but these days, it feels less like a confession than a call to arms.

On the front lines in the battle of the sexes

The topless nonagenarian perusing the $15 cucumbers? She’s there to make a point.

“If you’re going to rave about how sexy a male artist looks with his shirt off, and a woman decides to get in her panties or show her boobies for a photo shoot, she needs to be treated with the same awe and admiration,” Grande said in a 2016 interview with Billboard. “I will say it until I’m an old-(expletive) lady with my (expletive) out at Whole Foods. I’ll be in the produce aisle, naked at 95, with a sensible ponytail, one strand of hair left on my head and a Chanel bow.”

As her words underscore, Grande has long been assailing what she perceives to be the double standards between how men and women are treated in the music industry.

It began in earnest with an essay she wrote and shared on social media after her 2015 breakup with rapper Big Sean, where she attacked the Caps Lock button as almost as hard as she did the differences between how male and female sexuality are often treated — “If a woman even TALKS about sex openly … she is shamed! But if a man talks or RAPS about all the women he’s had … he is regaled” — while strongly objecting to being objectified.

“I can’t wait to live in a world where people are not valued by who they’re dating/married to/attached to, having sex with (or not)/seen with … but by their value as an individual,” she wrote. “I want the people reading this to know that they are MORE THAN enough on their own.”

Grande has only upped the ante since — in song, interviews and social media posts — quoting Gloria Steinem, appearing in a viral “Saturday Night Live” skit goofing on the skittishness some have about being labeled a feminist, and pushing back at Bette Midler, who publicly criticized Grande for her sometimes-revealing wardrobe, as if that somehow detracted from her feminist bona fides.

“We need to share and be vocal when something makes us uncomfortable,” Grande wrote in a 2016 Twitter post after a demeaning encounter with a male fan, “because if we don’t, it will just continue.”

Grande has a big voice — literally, figuratively — and she’s not afraid to use it.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST