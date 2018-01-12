5 concert to catch in Las Vegas this week

Joe Satriani (Photo Credit Joseph Cultice)

G3 2018

Guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani brings his popular G3 tour to Brooklyn Bowl on Wednesday. For more than 20 years, Satriani has toured with other guitar wizards. On this latest go-round, he is joined by John Petrucci of Dream Theater and Phil Collen of Def Leppard. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at The Linq. Tickets are $49.50 to $99; call 702-862-2695.

Pitbull

Mr. Worldwide returns for five shows at Planet Hollywood Resort. Pitbull and his dancers, the Most Bad Ones, perform at 9 p.m. Wednesday and on select dates through Jan. 27 in The Axis. Tickets are $39 to $169; call 800-745-3000.

K.Flay

It was a busy 2017 for K.Flay. She opened for Imagine Dragons in the fall, and her mix of hip-hop, pop and rock earned her two Grammy nominations. Catch K.Flay with opener Sir Sly on Tuesday in Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $21 to $22; call 702-862-2695.

Marilyn Manson

After breaking his fibula on stage in September, rocker Marilyn Manson is back on tour in support of his latest album, “Heaven Upside Down.” Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $65 to $120; call 702-632-7600.

Dylan Scott

“My Girl” became his first No. 1 hit last summer, and his new single “Hooked” is climbing the charts. Breakout country music star Dylan Scott performs at 8 p.m. Friday in The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $22.50 to $50; call 702-761-7617.