5 concerts to check out in Las Vegas

“Filthy Apes and Lions,” the new solo record from Killers bassist Mark Stoermer, his third overall, boasts a title track described as a “surrealistic apocalyptic fantasy based in a zoo.” Killer. Go ape at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $5; call 702-982-1764.

311

The ’90s alt-rock equivalent of one of those “suicide” soda drinks you guzzled as a kid, mixing every flavor imaginable, these Nebraskan hybridists first hit it big 20 years ago by combining hard rock, reggae and hip-hop into a radio-friendly Big Gulp of hits. Are you still “Down?” If so, head to Mandalay Bay Beach at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $50.46; call 877-632-7800.

Cold War Kids

“Love Is Mystical,” these Cali alt-rockers declare on the lead single of their latest record, “L.A. Divine,” but their appeal is far less so: their hook-heavy, mildly danceable tunes — goosed by singer-pianist Nathan Willett’s mucho-melodramatic yelp — push all the obvious buttons, but that doesn’t lessen the fun of pressing “play” on any of their six albums. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $30 to $60; call 702-944-3200.

Faster Pussycat

Thoroughly debauched even by the sleazier-than-thou standards of the ’80s Sunset Strip scene, Faster Pussycat balanced glam with grit while striving to be hair metal’s leading hedonists. Fun fact: Did you know the video for their biggest hit, “House of Pain,” was directed by Michael Bay? See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door; call 702-220-8849.

U.S. Bombs

Former skateboarding icon Duane Peters continues to detonate old-school street punk as frontman for these heavily tattooed traditionalists. Cannonball into “Great Lakes of Beer” with these dudes at 8 p.m. Thursday at Dive Bar. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-586-3483.