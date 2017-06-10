5 concerts to go to this week in Las Vegas

Corey Feldman performs in Los Angeles. After being widely ridiculed for a music performance on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, on the "Today" show, Feldman is planning a return to the show. Pink, Kesha and Miley Cyrus are among Feldman's celebrity supporters. Katy Winn/Invision/AP

Corey Feldman and the Angels

“Oh, my God, like, I don’t even know what to say about that,” a woman drawls in a Valley Girl accent on “Angelic 2 The Core,” the latest album from actor-turned-musician-turned-social-media-pinata Corey Feldman. She’s not alone: It’s easy to be at a loss for words here. The song in question, “Duh!,” is like any number of tunes on said disc: a chaotic pastiche of funk, pop and hip-hop that’s the musical equivalent of speaking in a self-invented language. Hey, at least Fred Durst gets it: He drops by for a cameo on “Core,” though we presume it might be to ogle Feldman’s lingerie-clad backing band. See Corey Feldman and the Angels at 9 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $25; call 702-693-5000.

Phoenix

Alternately dreamy and dance floor-detonating, these French alt-popsters harness DayGlo synth lines, chiming guitars, assertive bass lines and frontman Thomas Mars’ butter-smooth vocals into a sound that’s breezy but not without bite. Hear new tunes from their album, “Ti Amo,” out Friday, when they roll into Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets start at $35; call 702-862-2695.

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!

“Nothing is a sure thing,” Brian Setzer proclaims on his most recent disc, “Rockabilly Riot!,” and yet, his own career contradicts his words: There are few givens in life, but one of them is that Setzer will continue to excavate the roots of rock ’n’ roll forevermore. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $35; call 702-632-7600.

Jungle Rot

Jungle Rot’s meat-and-blood-covered-potatoes death metal harks back to the genre’s primal origins, with bludgeoning, brute-force jams that eschew technical fireworks in favor of torque and groove. Expect no fireworks, just a beating, at 8 p.m. Monday at Adrenaline Bar &Grill. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show; call 702-645-4139.

Reggae in the Desert

Get baked … by the sun during one of Vegas’ most laid-back annual outdoor music fests when Reggae in the Desert returns with 10 hours of Caribbean-derived sounds via the Common Kings, Inna Vision, Passafire and others at noon Saturday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Tickets are $35; www.reggaeinthedesert.com