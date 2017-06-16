ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Music

5 shows in Las Vegas this week

By Mike Weatherford Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2017 - 6:41 pm
 

Justin Moore

Agree that either everyone or no one will use the pickup line “You Look Like I Need a Drink” at Justin Moore’s poolside show Friday, because it would just be cheesy if only an awkward few tried it. Moore teams with Midland, who admit to a “Drinkin’ Problem,” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Sandbar Poolside Stage at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $40; call 800-745-3000.

Ziggy Marley

The Electric Daisy Carnival isn’t this weekend’s only outdoor party with musical accompaniment. Reggae perennial Ziggy Marley is back for a beach party on Mandalay Bay’s outdoor stage at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $45.50; call 800-745-3000

Boston

A 41st-anniversary tour doesn’t have that round-number ring to it, but classic rockers Boston keep those booster rockets fueled for their “Hyper Space” tour, which visits the Park Theater at Monte Carlo at 8 p.m. Saturday, with Night Ranger. Tickets are $39 to $189; call 800-745-3000.

Jeff Dunham

What’s that shriveled old grump Walter going to say about all the body paint and DayGlo bikinis romping through Caesars Palace this weekend? To find out if Walter even knows what an Electric Daisy Carnival is, check out Jeff Dunham’s “Perfectly Unbalanced” show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, kicking off the ventriloquist’s 12 summer dates in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $49.50 to $89.50; call 888-929-7849.

Tim Allen

Ready to play the “Comedians in Hot Water” guessing game? Do they or don’t they get to come back to Vegas? Tim Allen’s controversy seems to come in third behind the uproars created by Bill Maher and Kathy Griffin, so he’s back at The Mirage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Origami widget
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like