A dusk-till-dawn look at 10 hours at Electric Daisy Carnival

Dancers perform during Major Lazer's set at Cosmic Meadows on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Dailmer Sena from San Francisco fans attendees as they walk past him at Kinetic Field on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Dr. Fresch, second from left, performs at the parliament art car during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Stephanie Martinez from San Jose, Calif. whips her hair as she dances during Major Lazer's set at Cosmic Meadows on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Fans watch the opening ceremony at the Kinetic Field stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans dance as Dr. Fresch performs at the parliament art car during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans dance as John Askew performs at the Quantum Valley stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A totem above the crowd as John Askew performs during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A person works on the Cosmic Meadow stage prior to the first performer of the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Darren Thephavongsa from San Jose, Calif. and Amanda Kaku from San Francisco exchange kandi on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees gather at ATMs on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Costumed performers make their way past the entrance ofKinetic Field on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Alexis Ortiz from Phoenix hula hoops in front of the Kalliope Art Car on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees enjoy a ride on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees look at a map of the festival grounds on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Mary Reamer from Huston hula hoops during San Holo's set on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The crowd swells for San Holo's set at Cosmic Meadow on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees watch Major Lazer's set at Cosmic Meadows on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees take to the stands during Major Lazer's set at Cosmic Meadows on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees enjoy a set on Parliament art car, the newest addition to the festival's art cars, on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees put their arms around one another in the stands during Major Lazer's set at Cosmic Meadows on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees pass the entrance of Neon Garden on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees enjoy a set on Parliament art car, the newest addition to the festival's art cars, on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees dance to Dr. Fresch on Parliament art car, the newest addition to the festival's art cars, on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Danger Dan sits on top of a reconstructed vehicle on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees dance in front of the Kalliope art car on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Marilyn Monroy, center, from the Bay Area dances at the Upside-down House on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees groove on Parliament art car, the newest addition to the festival's art cars, on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Attendees enjoy Major Lazer's set at Cosmic Meadows on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The Boombox art car makes its way through the festival grounds on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

A reconstructed vehicle lights up behind a pair of attendees on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Alexis Ortiz from Phoenix hula hoops in front of the Kalliope art car on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Kennan Billimoria, right, from San Diego, enjoys San Holo's set at Cosmic Meadow on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Marilyn Monroy from the Bay Area dances at the Upside-down House on the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Fans dance to Angerfist at the Wasteland stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans dance to Angerfist at the Wasteland stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans make their way out of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival nears its end on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Traffic is a barely moving snake of cars slithering down Las Vegas Boulevard North as if the road were paved with flypaper. The party has already begun in gridlock, painted faces poking out of sunroofs, cars vibrating from the overworked subwoofers within.

It’s a quarter to 7 on Friday evening, Electric Daisy Carnival hasn’t officially started yet, and already the parking lot staff looks as exasperated as if they were chaperoning a bunch of kindergartners on a field trip to a chocolate factory.

And in a way, they kind of are: For the next eight hours, 130,000 or so shirtless dudes, 20-somethings in swimwear and at least one fellow costumed as a DayGlo squid will wander the Las Vegas Motor Speedway grounds with childlike abandon, riding Ferris wheels, dancing till it hurts, queuing up for carnival games where they attempt to win stuffed Smurf dolls at 4 in the morning.

The party won’t stop until the sun comes up, and even then, it’ll merely relocate elsewhere, in plenty of instances.

Here’s what it’s like to go from dusk till dawn at the Super Bowl of electronic dance music:

8:03 p.m.: As the sun goes down, the speedway lights up. Everything seems to glow in the dark here. It’s like bear-hugging an anvil and plunging to the bottom of the ocean where all the bio-luminescent creatures live — along with dudes costumed as Jesus.

8:15 p.m.: Underwear has officially become outerwear here. It’s lingerie, manties and thongs as far as the eye can see. What are manties, exactly? Cherish every sugar-sweet moment of your life that you can’t answer that one.

8:23 p.m.: Indian DJ Nucleya underscores EDM’s international reach by leavening dubstep’s low-frequency pummel with the bright, sharp tones of instrumentation indigenous to his homeland. Taking in his set while standing in the center of the CircuitGrounds, surrounded by 11 massive video screens that form a horseshoe of light and sound, approximates the sensation of being a gnat trapped inside a Lite-Brite.

10:08 p.m.: “This is the place where we all share our dreams. A place to escape everyday life,” a woman’s disembodied voice intones during the opening ceremony at the massive Kinetic Field, whose entrance is guarded by a pair of three-story tall sentries with owl heads. Fountains and flames burst up from the stage, fireworks light up the sky. “Welcome to your future,” the voice says. Spoiler alert: It’s sweaty.

10:21 p.m.: Time to clamber aboard the Parliament Artcar, a roving party float hosted on this night by L.A.’s Brownies & Lemonade. Bodies are packed in mosh-pit tight, radiating heat like human charcoal briquettes next to a boogieing, boulder-sized animatronic owl. DJs Dr. Fresch and Trevor Bones guzzle Coors Light and conjure beats that make the floor hiccup fitfully beneath our feet. These are some of EDC’s best moments, where the outsize gives way to the intimate.

10:33 p.m.: Beneath a large black tent pulses the Quantum Valley, a new stage this year. The focus here is trance music, melodic and immersive. John Askew is on the decks, his set propelled by darting synth lines and beats that thump as rapidly as your heart after running up a couple of dozen flights of stairs in disco boots.

11:45 p.m.: A sampling of the wares at the EDC vendor village: male onesies, LED shoes, short-shorts emblazoned with the slogan “You suck more than I do,” colored contact lenses that make your eyeballs look like Lemon Drops. Yes, yes, yes and more yes.

1:39 a.m.: A massive swell of humanity turns into an impromptu aerobics class when Major Lazer enjoins the gigantic crowd at the CosmicMeadow to do jumping jacks in unison. The trio’s raucous, eruptive sound occasionally borrows from dancehall and reggae, what with all the good vibes and playful toasting, but ramps up any leisurely paced rhythms as if they’d been fired through a particle accelerator. Their set is a full-on hit parade, remixing the likes of Twenty One Pilots, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Drake into a puree of bass.

1:55 a.m.: Canyon-deep grooves are being cultivated at the NeonGarden. Nicole Moudaber and Chris Liebing provide a respite from the rapid-fire EDM that surrounds them on pretty much all sides by wringing the most out of the seismic rhythms they conjure, letting them sink into the bone, embellishing them with carefully placed stabs of melody, crafting a sound that engulfs rather than jolts.

2:43 a.m.: Complaints are lodged at the energy drink stand for failing to offer a Red Bull IV drip. Obvious oversight.

3:55 a.m.: You know that scene in “Happy Gilmore” where the titular man-child hits the batting cage and takes a couple of fastballs to the chest to prepare himself for the upcoming hockey season? This is what it’s like watching the hockey-mask-clad Angerfist perform at the Wastelands stage: total dance music masochism. You don’t bust moves here, you just vibrate in place like a glob of goo straddling an agitated fault line.

4:25 a.m.: Dozens are crashed out on the beanbags and oversized pillows in the Carnival Square. Dawn is starting to break. For the thousands still going strong, though, sleep and pants are one in the same: not an option.

5:14 a.m.: Daylight is upon us, and it’s a bit disorienting, kind of like having the lights suddenly switched on by your parents at a teenage basement party. Plenty of awkward glances to go around. A massive bottleneck of humanity clogs a staircase leading to an exit on the venue’s south side. One unlucky fellow is tasked with huffing home a huge duck-shaped life raft. Unluckier still is a woman throwing up into a cardboard box beneath the stairs. “Are y’all ready for tomorrow?” a beefy guy in a tank top yells way too loudly.

It’s already here, man.

