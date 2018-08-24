Band Attila ends Las Vegas show after fight with security

Metalcore band Attila ended its performance partway through a Las Vegas show Wednesday after a member fought with security.
Band frontman Chris “Fronzilla” Fronzak wrote in a series of tweets that the band canceled the show after the fight, accusing security of hurting and abusing fans.
“Cops are after me now…….,” he tweeted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Cops are after me now…….
— BONE CREW OUT NOW ☠️ (@FRONZ1LLA) August 23, 2018
Attila is on tour and was scheduled to play at the Hard Rock Live on the Strip.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.